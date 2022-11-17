Trevor Ariza: Scouting report and accolades
Trevor Ariza|
Position: F-G
Born: 06/30/85
Height: 6-8 / 2.03
Weight: 210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Team player of the 3-and-D archetype… Has been a glue guy for some very good teams… A productive player even in the twilight years of his career.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
NBA titles: 1 (2009)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 201 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-11.5
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.25
Wingspan: 7-foot-2
Comments / 0