Trevor Ariza: Scouting report and accolades

 3 days ago
Trevor Ariza|

Position: F-G

Born: 06/30/85

Height: 6-8 / 2.03

Weight: 210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Team player of the 3-and-D archetype… Has been a glue guy for some very good teams… A productive player even in the twilight years of his career.

ACCOLADES

NBA titles: 1 (2009)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 201 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-11.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.25

Wingspan: 7-foot-2

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

