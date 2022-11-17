Kyrie Irving expected to return on Sunday from suspension

Shams Charania: Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis.

Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM

Per ⁦⁦@Shams Charania⁩

I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”

I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM

Shams on Kyrie’s return:

“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”

Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM

Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus:

KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: "it's exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor."

Kevin Durant on Kyrie: "I don't know the details about anything that's going. I should know I guess because I'm part of the team, but I've been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I'm sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it's soon." #nets

KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”

KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM

After close work with the NBPA, Nets, and league office, Kyrie Irving could return to Brooklyn as early as Sunday.

Full story here: clutchpoints.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 8:50 PM

Woj says the NBPA has worked closely with Kyrie, the Nets, and league office:

“What may have started out as a rigid list of prerequisites evolved into Irving himself taking ownership of the process, which is what the Nets and the league hoped would be the case, sources said.” – 7:52 PM

Nets list Kyrie Irving, TJ Warren, and Alondes Williams as out for tomorrows matchup against the Trail Blazers

Now on @njdotcom

Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 17, 2022

Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on dropping Kyrie Irving into the mix & can they keep playing the same way: “There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 17, 2022

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” -via Twitter @highkin / November 17, 2022