For South Oak Cliff, the defending 5A Div. II state champions, the dream of a repeat is still alive. The team beat Lovejoy 42-37 in Friday’s area-round playoff match. Don’t let the final score mislead you; South Oak Cliff dominated for most of the game. The Golden Bears led by 32 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the team put their defensive reserves in that Lovejoy made it close, scoring four touchdowns and recovering two onside kicks in the last five minutes of the game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO