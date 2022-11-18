Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
Charles Dilbeck designed dozens of Cochran Heights homes
Charles Dilbeck is one of the most notable architects to work in Dallas. He designed at least 630 homes in Dallas, mostly in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, North Oak Cliff and East Dallas, including in Cochran Heights. Dilbeck also designed the Belmont Hotel and El Ranchito restaurant. The neighborhood...
advocatemag.com
La Comida Mexican Kitchen ‘coming soon’ to old Spiral Diner space
Sometime in the past few days the Coming Soon sign went up on the wall of the erstwhile Spiral Diner at Beckley and Zang. That means the opening of its successor, La Comida Mexican Kitchen, a family operated eatery that was an Addison favorite before it closed in 2019, is fast approaching.
advocatemag.com
Tree lightings, holiday events in East Dallas
East Dallas is getting ready for the holidays. Actually, we’ve been betting ready. Some people have had lights, wreaths and other decorations up in their yards since Nov. 1. Even though we’re not past Thanksgiving, there are a few events coming up as soon as this weekend that might be of interest to neighbors.
advocatemag.com
What’s new at The Hill
Update: A specific date, details and another tenant have been added to this article. Three new tenants— a chicken restaurant, a fertility clinic and a sushi spot— are coming soon to The Hill Shopping Center. Those spots include Soul Bird Chkn, Kindbody and Kome Sushi and Handroll. Soul...
advocatemag.com
Catch an ice show at Galleria Dallas next month
The scent of holidays is in the air, and Galleria Dallas has some Grand Holiday Ice shows to throw in the mix starting next month. On both Dec. 4 and 11, there will be a holiday ice skating show on the center court benefiting two nonprofits— The Family Place and Broadway Dallas.
advocatemag.com
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
advocatemag.com
Refugee Services of Texas to host book event at The Wild Detectives
Refugee Services of Texas, which has its Dallas branch in Lake Highlands, will host a book discussion at The Wild Detectives in Bishop Arts Tuesday, Nov. 29. Plated Stories: Legacies from Home to Table, the book of discussion, is a cookbook written by refugees, trafficking survivors and asylum seekers. The book also includes their personal stories along with recipes for their cultural dishes.
advocatemag.com
Mockingbird Station unveils sea-themed holiday display, mural
Mockingbird Station has two new displays and a mural to help neighbors celebrate the holidays. One display follows the “under the sea” theme and features large, colorful sea creatures, lights, trees, ornaments and a mermaid throne. This is located under the canopies across from West Elm. The second...
advocatemag.com
Tech company started by Lakewood neighbors featured in Linkedin documentary
Kanarys, a Dallas-based tech company started by East Dallas neighbors, was featured on a Linkedin documentary series. The episode of Spiraling Up: The Journey to Become a Unicorn, aired this week. It spotlights Many Price, a co-founder and CEO of Kanarys. Also featured in the first season are Stephen Cluskey,...
advocatemag.com
Cold case: 1988 murder in Lakewood
Jill Bounds, 41, was found murdered at her home in Lakewood on Sept. 21, 1988. The psychologist was found in her home on Lakeshore Drive, severely beaten. Her bedroom was ransacked, but nothing seemed to be missing, according to the Dallas Police Department. She was last seen alive on Sept....
advocatemag.com
Rape, shooting reported in Lower Greenville in October
Three major crimes occurred in Lower Greenville last month. Police officers responded to a criminal assault in the 1700 block of Greenville Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Oct. 13, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department says. A criminal assault occurs if a person “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury...
advocatemag.com
South Oak Cliff advances to regional round of UIL playoff
For South Oak Cliff, the defending 5A Div. II state champions, the dream of a repeat is still alive. The team beat Lovejoy 42-37 in Friday’s area-round playoff match. Don’t let the final score mislead you; South Oak Cliff dominated for most of the game. The Golden Bears led by 32 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the team put their defensive reserves in that Lovejoy made it close, scoring four touchdowns and recovering two onside kicks in the last five minutes of the game.
