State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do
The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ
According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
Higher costs making holidays less merry for NJ families, poll finds
With more than 40% of New Jersey residents claiming their financial situation is worse off now compared to a year ago, inflation is expected to take some cheer out of this holiday season. In a poll released Monday by Stockton University, two-thirds of respondents said inflation is either "greatly" or...
NJ, other states urge Apple to protect data on reproductive health apps
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, co-signed by nine other attorneys general across the U.S., calling for the company to better ensure privacy on apps it offers that collect and store reproductive health data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's...
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program
A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit
There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
Latest NJ privacy push: Personal data on cars being resold
TRENTON – When cars are traded in or turned in at the end of a lease, they’re usually resold – sometimes with personal data from the prior driver still in their computer systems. A bill moving through the state Legislature seeks to make sure dealers delete that...
How they voted: NJ Assembly approves new limits on carrying guns
TRENTON – Legislation that seeks to establish new rules and limits for the carrying of concealed handguns in New Jersey cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Assembly passed it after more than an hour and a half of tense debate. Scroll down to see the list of how...
This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food
We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men. But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway,...
Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ
New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
