NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do

The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ

According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program

A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes

A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
NEWARK, NJ
Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit

There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food

We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men. But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ

New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
