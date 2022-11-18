Read full article on original website
Democrats slam Kevin McCarthy over his vow to remove them from committees
House Democrats swiftly pushed back at Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in response to his threat to strip them of their committee assignments if he is elected as speaker. After Republicans narrowly won back control of the House in the midterm elections, McCarthy this weekend doubled down on his pledge to remove several prominent House Democrats from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker. McCarthy said he would not allow Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to serve on their committees.
Democrats can’t complain about the retribution Kevin McCarthy is threatening
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, likely the chamber’s next speaker, is holding firm to his pledge to strip three liberal Democrats of their committee assignments when the new Congress is seated next year. That’s not sitting well with Democrats, as they are about to enter the House minority for...
GOP Leader McCarthy calls on Homeland Security Secretary to resign over border issues
Appearing with Republicans in El Paso, Texas, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for failing to secure the southern border. If Mayorkas does not resign, McCarthy warned, House Republicans will investigate him and his department to determine whether to launch...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins re-election in Alaska, fending off Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka
Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won re-election in Alaska, NBC News projected Wednesday, dealing former President Donald Trump another loss in what has largely been a miserable midterm cycle for his hand-picked candidates in competitive Senate races. Murkowski, one of only seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump at his second...
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in race for Alaska's at-large House seat
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola has won a full two-year term representing Alaska in the House, NBC News projected Wednesday, defeating former governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. Peltola made history in August when she became the first Alaska Native seated in Congress after she won the special election...
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked...
Lindsey Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election. Graham's office said in a statement he testified for just over two hours and answered the grand jury's questions. “The Senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism, and courtesy,”...
In final White House briefing, Fauci urges Americans to get updated Covid booster
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared Tuesday at his final White House press briefing, as he prepares to leave government next month following a half-century on the front lines of the world's gravest public health crises. “The idea that this may be very likely the last time I’m in...
Supreme Court allows release of Trump's tax returns to House Democrats
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's last-ditch plea to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats, paving the way for their possible disclosure to the lawmakers. The decision by the court in a brief order noting no dissenting votes means...
Kevin McCarthy calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign
Maricopa County elections official moved to 'undisclosed location' for his safety following social media threat
A top elections official in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been moved to an undisclosed location for his safety following threats on social media related the midterm elections, the county confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The official, Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County board of supervisors, did not...
Trump asks judge to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Florida to unseal the probable cause affidavit outlining the Justice Department's criminal investigation into their client. Trump's lawyers filed the motion with Judge Aileen Cannon just hours before a federal appeals court heard arguments that Trump's underlying...
Ukraine funding will ‘not be as much of a given’ with divided government: Fmr. ambassador
The World Health Organization warns that this winter will be “life-threatening to millions” in Ukraine. Former Middle East Coordinator to President Clinton and National Security Council Senior Director the Central Region to President Obama Dennis Ross joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss what the divided control of House and Senate will mean for funding for Ukraine. Nov. 22, 2022.
Georgia Supreme Court denies Republican bid to halt early voting in the Senate runoff Saturday
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the state Republican Party's bid to block early voting in the state's hotly contested Senate runoff from moving forward Saturday. The brief unanimous ruling by the state's high court upheld last week's decision by a Fulton County judge blocking a directive from Georgia's secretary of state prohibiting counties from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad
With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him. "Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first...
Full panel: ‘Politics are tough’ for advocates calling for gun reform after Colorado shooting
The call for gun reform legislation is dialing up following the shooting in Colorado Springs. NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Senior Adviser to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Republican Strategist Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Nov. 22, 2022.
DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe
According to new reporting in the New York Times, federal prosecutors with the DOJ want to speak with former Vice President Mike Pence as part of its investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Pence has previously said he is not willing to testify before the House select committee. Nov. 23, 2022.
Biden extends student loan payment pause as debt relief plan remains on hold
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would extend the payment pause on federal student loans, as President Joe Biden’s debt cancellation plan remains blocked in court. The payment pause, which was previously set to expire in January, will be extended until June 30 or until the litigation is...
NBC News
Right-wing influencers and media double down on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the wake of the Colorado shooting
Some right-wing media figures and influencers have doubled down on the use of inflammatory rhetoric against the LGBTQ community in the wake of Saturday night’s shooting at a Colorado gay club that killed five. The rhetoric mirrors what LGBTQ advocates have warned about for months, most notably false claims...
Few states with abortion restrictions have exceptions for lethal fetal abnormalities
Every year, potentially life-threatening fetal anomalies with varying degrees of severity impact one in every 33 babies born in the U.S. However, abortion access is becoming stricter in certain states following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander shares one woman's painful decision after she learned her baby would have been born with a severe heart condition.Nov. 24, 2022.
NBC News
