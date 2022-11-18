ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats slam Kevin McCarthy over his vow to remove them from committees

House Democrats swiftly pushed back at Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in response to his threat to strip them of their committee assignments if he is elected as speaker. After Republicans narrowly won back control of the House in the midterm elections, McCarthy this weekend doubled down on his pledge to remove several prominent House Democrats from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker. McCarthy said he would not allow Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to serve on their committees.
Trump asks judge to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Florida to unseal the probable cause affidavit outlining the Justice Department's criminal investigation into their client. Trump's lawyers filed the motion with Judge Aileen Cannon just hours before a federal appeals court heard arguments that Trump's underlying...
FLORIDA STATE
Ukraine funding will ‘not be as much of a given’ with divided government: Fmr. ambassador

The World Health Organization warns that this winter will be “life-threatening to millions” in Ukraine. Former Middle East Coordinator to President Clinton and National Security Council Senior Director the Central Region to President Obama Dennis Ross joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss what the divided control of House and Senate will mean for funding for Ukraine. Nov. 22, 2022.
Georgia Supreme Court denies Republican bid to halt early voting in the Senate runoff Saturday

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the state Republican Party's bid to block early voting in the state's hotly contested Senate runoff from moving forward Saturday. The brief unanimous ruling by the state's high court upheld last week's decision by a Fulton County judge blocking a directive from Georgia's secretary of state prohibiting counties from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
GEORGIA STATE
Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad

With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him. "Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first...
GEORGIA STATE
DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe

According to new reporting in the New York Times, federal prosecutors with the DOJ want to speak with former Vice President Mike Pence as part of its investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Pence has previously said he is not willing to testify before the House select committee. Nov. 23, 2022.
Few states with abortion restrictions have exceptions for lethal fetal abnormalities

Every year, potentially life-threatening fetal anomalies with varying degrees of severity impact one in every 33 babies born in the U.S. However, abortion access is becoming stricter in certain states following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander shares one woman's painful decision after she learned her baby would have been born with a severe heart condition.Nov. 24, 2022.
