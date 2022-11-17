Read full article on original website
Brandi Rhodes Addresses Her In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling TV since she and Cody exited AEW. Rhodes recently spoke with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” podcast and during it, she noted that she doesn’t currently have a plan to return to the ring. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, Shocking Heel Turn Takes Place
During the main event of Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title. The win marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. The finish of the match came when William Regal shockingly turned on Jon Moxley by sliding a...
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
Bryan Danielson Won’t Be A Full Time Wrestler For Much Longer
AEW’s Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’ll be competing in the ring on a full-time basis for much longer. Danielson joined the promotion in September 2021 after parting ways with WWE earlier in the year. In 2016, Danielson was forced into retirement due to neck issues but would...
New AEW Interim AEW Women’s Champion Crowned At Full Gear
Jamie Hayter is your brand new Interim AEW Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Hayter defeated Toni Storm to capture the Interim AEW Women’s Title. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker both interfered at different points in the match, attacking Toni Storm. In the end, it was Hayter who was able to hit Storm with her Hayterade ripcord lariat to pick up the “W.”
AEW Full Gear Results: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. MJF faked out Moxley with an outside dive and Moxley attacked him from the back. He flipped off the crowd. Moxley with a clothesline then some hook shots. Moxley with a falcon arrow into an armbar. MJF tossed him into the corner for two after avoiding Moxley’s finisher. MJF with a tombstone to Moxley on the ring apron and MJF sold his left knee. Moxley hit a piledriver off the apron through the table.
Triple H Views WWE RAW Star As “Almost Like A Reclamation Project”
Finn Balor has been strongly pushed by Triple H as a member of The Judgment Day after months of Vince McMahon not doing anything notable with him on television before he resigned from the company and Triple H took over creative. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H views Balor as...
Notes On Live Attendance & Gate For Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
Courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, we have more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced on Saturday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
Jade Cargill Runs Record To 42-0, Retains TBS Championship
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear 2022 after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
AEW Full Gear Results: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin
Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Allin took out Lethal and some guys in a mask with his skateboard while Sting attacked Jarrett. Sting sent Lethal flying off the top rope back first onto the ring apron. Allin tried a coffin drop off a ladder that was on the stage, but Singh caught him and tossed him on the ramp. Sting took out Singh with a dive off the guardrail. Jarrett beat down Allin the ring. Singh hit a chokeslam to Sting for 2. Allin with a stunner to Lethal then went for a coffin drop, but Jarrett hit him with a guitar. Allin fired up then Sting held Singh and they did a coffin drop/scorpion death drop combo. Allin with the coffin drop to Lethal for the win.
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
AEW Full Gear Results: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They all started brawling to start off the bout. Wardlow hit a wild dive to take them both out. Wardlow...
Saraya Returns To The Ring At AEW Full Gear, Defeats Britt Baker
During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker D.M.D. in a hard fought battle. While Saraya initially sold that she was having some issues with her neck, she and Baker battled in a back-and-forth contest, with Saraya winning the match with the “RamPaige.” Following the bout, an emotional Sararya celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac at ringside.
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air?
After Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson came down to the ringside area to check on Jon Moxley, as he continued to sell after being hit with some brass knuckles by MJF. The fans in attendance...
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
William Regal Discusses The Time The FCW Roster Was Stacked With Talent, More
Speaking on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on the FCW talent roster being loaded at the time of Rollins, Moxley, Reigns, Sandow, Husky Harris, and others being on the brand, why he thought Damien Sandow was “magic,” and more. You can check...
Saraya Reveals How She’s Feeling After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous Beforehand
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, AEW wrestler Saraya commented on her return to in-ring action, how nervous she was before the match took place, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On how she feels after her match: “I feel fantastic, and...
AEW Full Gear Results: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Lee had a nasty fall to the floor on his knee. The champs beatdown Swerve with quick tags. The...
