Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Charli D'Amelio Shares Her Favorite BTS Photos Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale
Charli D'Amelio has been on fire this entire season of Dancing with the Stars, consistently wowing the judges with her dances with professional partner Mark Ballas. Now, it's almost the season finale, and D'Amelio, 18, shared a look back at some exciting and fun personal moments throughout the past two months.
Christina Hendricks Is the Ultimate ‘Bird Whisperer’ in New Photos From Scotland
Christina Hendricks may have just scored a new title: bird whisperer!. The actress took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of her posing with a variety of bird species, and it's clear she knows what she's doing–or at least pretends to. The first photo the Good...
Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins
Audacy is proud to welcome The Smashing Pumpkins frontman, Billy Corgan, for a special DTS Sound Space interview with host Nicole Alvarez on Sunday November 27 at 8:45PM.
Check Out the Fab Fashions From the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet!
The 50th Annual American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, hosted by Wayne Brady, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in recognition of the most popular artists and albums of the year -- and Parade takes you on the red carpet for a look at the outfits that the celebrities wore.
World Cup’s Official Fan Festival Anthem Features Nicki Minaj Collaboration
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, and the event wouldn’t be right without a fan festival anthem featuring popular artists from around the world. This year’s song titled “Tukoh Taka” includes American rapper Nicki Minaj, Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares....
Drew Barrymore Gives a Glimpse into the Realistic Photos on Her Camera Roll
Drew Barrymore just got very real with her fans. The actress took to TikTok to give fans a glimpse inside her secret camera roll–a trend taking over the social media app. In the trend, people write text over the video that reads, "Hackers: 'send us 10k or we'll leak your camera roll,'" then it quickly cuts to ridiculous images that a person saves on their phone, and now we're getting to see inside Barrymore's!
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles Up With Furry Friends in Cozy Instagram Snaps
Chrissy Teigen is getting a lot of love from her four-legged companions. The cookbook author—who is just a few weeks away from welcoming her third child with musician John Legend—took to Instagram to share a photo of her furry friends, and let’s just say, there were a lot of naps and sloppy kisses going around.
Taylor Swift Wins Big! American Music Awards 2022 Winners, Nominees, How to Watch and More
The 2022 American Music Awards will honor audiences' favorite music acts. The annual awards ceremony is entirely fan-voted each year—which may explain why Taylor Swift, famous for her parasocial relationship with her beloved Swifties (and now for basically breaking Ticketmaster), is the most decorated AMA winner ever, with 37 (and counting). She already won three 2022 AMAs, including Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version), Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Pop Artist.
