Alabama State

Thanksgiving travel in full swing

Alabamians are ready to venture out this Thanksgiving to visit with family and friends. Whether it be by train, plane or automobile, expect some company out there. "It's actually going to end up being the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend of all time," AAA Alabama Spokesperson Clay Ingram said. Nearly 55...
Full travel and holiday outlook forecasts (including Iron Bowl)!

Tuesday afternoon and evening will be dry, with high temperatures reaching to the upper 50s amid partly cloudy skies. There is a slight hint of a breeze moving through our area, but not enough to make those temperatures feel any cooler. Both Tuesday and Wednesday bring prime travel conditions for...
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
Warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week starts off quiet with a modest warmup. Highs Monday afternoon reach the mid 50s while overnight stay above freezing in the mid 30s. There is a small chance for a shower Tuesday morning, but most stay dry despite increasing clouds. Thanksgiving weekend features a more active weather pattern...
Mostly dry Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day starts partly sunny and dry. However, a cold front will move through our area and bring rain, mainly Thursday night after dinner. Early bird shoppers on Friday morning should plan to bring — or buy! — a raincoat. If you wait until lunchtime to hit the stores, the rain should be cleared, but clouds will remain overhead.
Dry on Wednesday; rain arrives Thursday night

The Thanksgiving Day countdown is on! We will remain dry but cold overnight as lows dip into the chilly 30s. Sunshine sticks around on getaway Wednesday. If you have travel plans, conditions will be mild and dry, with highs climbing into the low to mid-60s. Clouds begin to build in...
