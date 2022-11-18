Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Alabama heath officials urge caution while gathering around the Thanksgiving table as flu cases rise
With the great Thanksgiving travel rush well underway, Alabama health officials are urging you to keep the ongoing flu outbreak top of mind as you gather with family and friends. Currently, all of Alabama's heath districts are reporting significant numbers of influenza cases. This flu season hit early and hard...
WAAY-TV
Drivers enjoying lower gas costs as they head through Alabama for Thanksgiving
With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend just starting, gas prices in many parts of the country have dropped. According to AAA, the average cost of fuel has dropped to $3.61 per gallon, which is the lowest price since February. However, the price is still the highest average price since AAA began...
WAAY-TV
Thanksgiving travel in full swing
Alabamians are ready to venture out this Thanksgiving to visit with family and friends. Whether it be by train, plane or automobile, expect some company out there. "It's actually going to end up being the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend of all time," AAA Alabama Spokesperson Clay Ingram said. Nearly 55...
WAAY-TV
Family of woman killed in 1988 frustrated with Gov. Kay Ivey's temporary pause on executions
On Monday, Alabama's governor announced a temporary pause on executions. PREVIOUS: 'We’ve got to get this right': Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama. One of the executions now on hold is Kenneth Eugene Smith's. He was convicted in the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County.
WAAY-TV
Full travel and holiday outlook forecasts (including Iron Bowl)!
Tuesday afternoon and evening will be dry, with high temperatures reaching to the upper 50s amid partly cloudy skies. There is a slight hint of a breeze moving through our area, but not enough to make those temperatures feel any cooler. Both Tuesday and Wednesday bring prime travel conditions for...
WAAY-TV
Alabama pauses executions after multiple failed attempts. That doesn't sit well with this ex-sheriff
Convicted Colbert County killer Kenneth Eugene Smith is back on death row as Gov. Kay Ivey orders a "top to bottom" review of the state's execution process following his failed execution last week. Smith was condemned to die last Thursday, but the state could not complete the process. He was...
WAAY-TV
Texas man arrested in connection to Lawrence County burglaries that heavily damaged 2 businesses
A Texas man was recently extradited from Kansas to Alabama as a suspect in two burglaries at businesses in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said it identified 41-year-old Marvin Clevon Ferguson of Houston, Texas, as the suspect through evidence from the scenes and the office's work with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
WAAY-TV
Bartender tried to escape club. He unexpectedly saw gunman on the ground
Michael Anderson was the bartender on the night of the shooting at a Colorado nightclub that left 5 people dead. He describes what he saw minutes after hiding behind the bar.
WAAY-TV
Warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving week
Thanksgiving week starts off quiet with a modest warmup. Highs Monday afternoon reach the mid 50s while overnight stay above freezing in the mid 30s. There is a small chance for a shower Tuesday morning, but most stay dry despite increasing clouds. Thanksgiving weekend features a more active weather pattern...
WAAY-TV
Great weather for Wednesday travelers, but heavy rain is still on the way
Wednesday's weather looks great for Thanksgiving travelers or if you're staying here in North Alabama. Highs are in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds are on the increase late this afternoon and tonight, but we remain dry. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day is trending...
WAAY-TV
Mostly dry Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day starts partly sunny and dry. However, a cold front will move through our area and bring rain, mainly Thursday night after dinner. Early bird shoppers on Friday morning should plan to bring — or buy! — a raincoat. If you wait until lunchtime to hit the stores, the rain should be cleared, but clouds will remain overhead.
WAAY-TV
Dry on Wednesday; rain arrives Thursday night
The Thanksgiving Day countdown is on! We will remain dry but cold overnight as lows dip into the chilly 30s. Sunshine sticks around on getaway Wednesday. If you have travel plans, conditions will be mild and dry, with highs climbing into the low to mid-60s. Clouds begin to build in...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: High school football state semifinal matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for the semifinals of the high school football state championships in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. Friday for highlights, scores and more from the games. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
Comments / 0