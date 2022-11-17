Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Melissa Gorga Teases Fans With a Clip of Her New Mansion
Melissa Gorga finally moved into her new place, and she gave fans a sneak peek online. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping fans up to date with the process of building her new home with her husband, Joe Gorga, and now she is finally revealing the completed exterior view of the mansion.
Check Out the Fab Fashions From the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet!
The 50th Annual American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, hosted by Wayne Brady, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in recognition of the most popular artists and albums of the year -- and Parade takes you on the red carpet for a look at the outfits that the celebrities wore.
Cat Hair Cuisine: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Office Potluck Tweets (2022 Edition)
Compilation of the absolute funniest, wildest, and pettiest office potluck tweets ahead of Thanksgiving 2022
Charli D'Amelio Shares Her Favorite BTS Photos Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale
Charli D'Amelio has been on fire this entire season of Dancing with the Stars, consistently wowing the judges with her dances with professional partner Mark Ballas. Now, it's almost the season finale, and D'Amelio, 18, shared a look back at some exciting and fun personal moments throughout the past two months.
Blythe Danner in remission from the same cancer her late husband Bruce Paltrow had
Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer, the same cancer that led to the death of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow, the father of Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, died in 2002. Danner told People she was surprised by the...
Christina Hendricks Is the Ultimate ‘Bird Whisperer’ in New Photos From Scotland
Christina Hendricks may have just scored a new title: bird whisperer!. The actress took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of her posing with a variety of bird species, and it's clear she knows what she's doing–or at least pretends to. The first photo the Good...
World Cup’s Official Fan Festival Anthem Features Nicki Minaj Collaboration
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, and the event wouldn’t be right without a fan festival anthem featuring popular artists from around the world. This year’s song titled “Tukoh Taka” includes American rapper Nicki Minaj, Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares....
Taylor Swift Wins Big! American Music Awards 2022 Winners, Nominees, How to Watch and More
The 2022 American Music Awards will honor audiences' favorite music acts. The annual awards ceremony is entirely fan-voted each year—which may explain why Taylor Swift, famous for her parasocial relationship with her beloved Swifties (and now for basically breaking Ticketmaster), is the most decorated AMA winner ever, with 37 (and counting). She already won three 2022 AMAs, including Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version), Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Pop Artist.
