ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

ALEX BRUMMER: Jeremy Hunt's Budget is as far from Liz Truss's tax-cut agenda as it's possible to go

By Alex Brummer
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Jeremy Hunt has long threatened stern measures to beat inflation and promote stability – and today he was true to his word.

In sombre tones, the Chancellor unveiled a savage package of tax rises that will deal a hammer blow to the prosperity of businesses and ordinary working citizens alike as he seeks to restore order to the public finances.

Hunt’s debut financial statement was greeted by MPs with almost total silence – and who can blame them?

With consumer price inflation hitting its highest level in 41 years and energy bills soaring as a consequence of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, working Britons face the bleakest of prospects.

Real incomes – what wages are worth after inflation has been taken into account – will fall by 7 per cent a year over the next two years meaning our living standards will take a painful hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rrSo_0jF2OSjU00
In sombre tones, the Chancellor unveiled a savage package of tax rises that will deal a hammer blow to the prosperity of businesses and ordinary working citizens alike as he seeks to restore order to the public finances 

So anxious are Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor to show the world Britain believes in sound money, and has well and truly turned its back on Liz Truss’s tax-cutting dash for growth, that they have gone over the top on the tax front. In so doing the UK has gone out on a limb, with other advanced nations preferring to let borrowing take the strain as war rages on Western Europe’s doorstep.

Both economic and fiscal forecasts read like a horror story. The economy is already in recession and growth is set to plunge from 4.2 per cent this year (a rate due in part to the ongoing Covid bounce-back) to minus 1.4 per cent next with a sickly recovery pencilled in for 2024 – the last possible year for Sunak to go to the country.

Yes, inflation will start to cool off next year but is still forecast to average 7.4 per cent in 2023-24 – almost four times the 2 per cent level the Bank of England was tasked with maintaining by the Treasury. As for the national debt – now standing at a colossal £2.4trillion after years of living beyond our means – it remains above 100 per cent of the economy’s total annual output in spite of Hunt’s punishing new levies.

As a consequence of the autumn statement, taxes will jump to 37.1 per cent of national output over the next few years, a level that the Office for Budget Responsibility describes as the longest ‘sustained’ period of high taxation since the Second World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgSD5_0jF2OSjU00
The severity of Hunt’s tax regime could make former chancellor George Osborne’s austerity budget, in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008-09, look modest

But it is not just taxes that are rising. Because Hunt chose to protect those on welfare and keep faith with pensioners by standing by the Tories’ manifesto promise to honour the triple lock that guarantees retirees an annual increase in line with inflation, spending also surges to record-breaking levels. The Chancellor sought to portray his measures as pro-growth by backing big capital programmes such as a nuclear power project at Sizewell C in Suffolk.

Yet he has moved as far away from Liz Truss’s vision of a supply-side, tax-cutting agenda as it is possible to travel.

The severity of Hunt’s tax regime could make former chancellor George Osborne’s austerity budget, in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008-09, look modest. Overall taxation on business will climb by an agonising £32billion in the next financial year alone.

By clobbering companies with higher taxes – with energy companies and electricity generators hardest hit – he is gambling that enterprise values calmer markets more than incentives to invest. But there is a real risk that the combination of higher taxes and the Bank of England’s interest rate increases will make the upcoming recession deeper and longer than it need be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYvuv_0jF2OSjU00
So anxious are Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor to show the world Britain believes in sound money, and has well and truly turned its back on Liz Truss’s tax-cutting dash for growth, that they have gone over the top on the tax front. The former PM Liz Truss and former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are pictured above in October

And you don’t have to just take my word for it. The insurance giant Royal London, a big investor in its own right, cautions that a significantly tighter fiscal policy as higher interest rates take effect ‘risks a long recession’ with great damage to consumer incomes, the property market and domestic stocks and shares.

In the recent past the OBR’s forecasts have often been way off target and faster than expected economic growth has delivered higher tax receipts thus creating unexpected headroom for the Exchequer.

But this time round the independent body’s economic projections are more optimistic than those produced by the Bank of England: It is predicting a year-long recession rather than the two-year slump forecast by the Bank just a week ago.

And the high costs of the £2,500 energy price cap – yesterday extended by 12 months at a higher level of £3,000 – plus an inflation-matching rise in state pensions and most benefits means borrowing will surge to £177billion this year.

There was an occasional chink of light amid the gloom. Hunt sought to boost commercial innovation and Britain’s world-leading research universities with a promise to maintain research and development tax breaks that had looked to be under threat.

And by preserving spending on big road and rail projects, as well as the national broadband network, he has avoided the mistake many chancellors have made in the past of taking an axe to projects that will benefit the next generation and should deliver much-needed productivity gains. That is something to be grateful for.

But in prioritising the restoration of financial stability over everything else, Sunak and Hunt have overcooked the tax shock to ordinary people, and they are stifling enterprise and entrepreneurship too by coming down hard on capital gains taxes.

This was a financial statement suffocated by Treasury orthodoxy and put out by an administration clearly completely bereft of ambition, vision and aspiration.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Brexiteer Owen Paterson takes government to EU human rights court

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led to his resignation.He has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) despite calling for an end to Strasbourg’s influence in Britain.An official notice from the ECHR said the ex-MP claimed the investigation had “damaged his good reputation” and was “not fair in many basic respects”.Mr Paterson resigned from the Commons in November 2021, after being found by the Standards Authority to have lobbied the government on behalf of two companies paying him more than...
The Independent

End Brexit rows and use immigration to solve worker shortage, CBI chief to tell MPs

Brexit arguments must end and immigration should be used to solve worker shortages to boost growth, the CBI chief will tell politicians on Monday.CBI’s director general Tony Danker is expected to praise some of the “incredibly welcome” announcements in last week’s autumn statement while also warning the UK must go further in order to solve years of stagnating growth, in his speech at the annual conference in Birmingham. Prime minister Rishi Sunak will also attend the conference and deliver a keynote speech on innovation.It comes just a few days after Jeremy Hunt’s autumn Budget, which saw the chancellor unveil...
The Independent

Freeze business rates to ease burden amid costs crisis, Swinney urged

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has been urged to freeze business rates in a letter from 19 industry bodies.Mr Swinney is in charge of the country’s finances while Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is on maternity leave and will announce the Scottish Government’s draft budget on December 15.His budget will come at a time of immense pressure on public finances, and business leaders have urged him to “at least” freeze non-domestic rates.Rates are paid on non-dwelling properties to local councils, but the rates are set centrally by the Scottish Government – which also has the power to freeze them, as was...
The Independent

Save £500 a year by joining ‘national mission’ to cut energy use, Jeremy Hunt tells public

Households can save £500 off their heating bills if they join “a national mission” to cut energy use by 15 per cent in response to Russia’s “blackmail”, Jeremy Hunt says.The chancellor urged the public to “play your part” by following government tips to hit the target – in stark contrast to Liz Truss’s refusal to copy the EU by putting out official advice.Giving evidence to MPs, Mr Hunt said the public has been given “a cushion” with the extension of the freeze on domestic bills, albeit £500 higher at a typical cost of £3,000 a year.But he warned that...
BBC

The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted

Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
The Independent

Boris Johnson compares Liz Truss’s mini-Budget to Morecambe and Wise sketch

Boris Johnson said Liz Truss’s blundering mini-Budget was like a badly played piano, in a reference to a famous Morecambe and Wise sketch.Asked on CNN about his successor’s fatal misstep, the former prime minister first tried to avoid the question, saying he has a rule against discussing British politics abroad.But after some prodding he relented to make his first comments about Ms Truss’s economy-crashing programme of unfunded tax cuts, saying: “It's kind of like when I play the piano. The notes individually sound OK but they’re not in the right order, or occurring at the right time.”His remark echoed...
The Independent

2023 will be a very difficult year, OBR member warns MPs

The official UK economic forecaster has warned MPs that “2023 is going to be a very difficult year” for households as bills continue to rise.Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) committee member David Miles issued the stark warning days after the body forecast the UK faces a recession lasting more than a year.Mr Miles said the impact of rising interest rates and continued inflation will cause pressure next year, but they are predicted to turn a corner moving into 2024.Speaking to the Treasury Committee, the economist said: “2023 is going to be a very difficult year, very likely, but the years...
BBC

Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'

"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
The Independent

Revealed: UK’s greenest cities as Glasgow is ranked last

Glasgow has been ranked at the bottom in a study looking at how green the UK’s cities are and linking a lack of ‘greenness’ with issues such as poor health and crime.The study found that out of 68 city centres in Britain, Glasgow was bottom while five cities in southern England came out on top.When looking at the ‘greenness’ of tree cover, vegetation and the presence of parks, Exeter, Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth and Cambridge all came out highest.Cities in the previously industrial north of the country ranked the lowest and included Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Middlesbrough and Glasgow right at the...
The Independent

‘Let public see the sums’ Labour demands as Hunt orders officials to calculate value of scrapping non-doms

Labour has demanded the government let the public see its sums after the Treasury was ordered to calculate how much money could be raised by abolishing the controversial non-dom tax status.The move, by the chancellor Jeremy Hunt, emerged just hours after Rishi Sunak defended the policy, saying it would cost too much to scrap. On Friday Mr Hunt was forced to admit he did not know how much ditching the loophole could raise before he increased taxes for millions in last week’s Budget. The Independent revealed earlier this year that Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, held non-domicile tax...
The Guardian

Most Britons now think Brexit was a bad idea – the government just hasn’t caught up yet

The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) used his conference speech today to call for a tilt in immigration policy, to reflect the fact that the UK actively needs people to move here if we are ever to see a return to prosperity. There were rumours, meanwhile, of a “Swiss-style” deal between the UK and the EU, in which we would slowly reconverge with the single market, via harmonised regulations around food and agriculture.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

691K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy