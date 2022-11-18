Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below
PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
Founder Of Taskworld And Fourth Generation Co-Guardian Of Massive Jewelry Empire, Mouawad, Fred Mouawad, Has Taken The Entrepreneurial Spirit To A New Level
Fred Mouawad has created and maintained an impressive portfolio of companies that fall under the umbrella of Synergia One. This highly educated business owner is proving one company at a time that he has what it takes to be the face of modern entrepreneurship. Fred Mouawad is showing the world...
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference 2022
Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at the BofA Securities Virtual Home Care Conference 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
United States K-12 Science Market Outlook Report 2022: Market Approaches $1.2 Billion - Instructional Materials in Science will Grow at a Strong Pace in 2022-2023 and Throughout 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United States K-12 Science Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Total sales in this market will grow 7.1% and continue to grow, though at a slower pace in 2023-2024. The market for K-12 instructional materials in science will grow at a strong pace in 2022-2023 and...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of Government Employees Group (GEICO) (Chevy Chase, MD). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa” (Exceptional), as well as the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) on $150 million 7.35% senior unsecured debentures, due 2023, of the immediate parent holding company, GEICO Corporation (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings.)
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA
FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
StreetCred PR Appoints Emma Smith to Management Team as Executive Vice President
Financial services focused agency has grown to 14 team members and 33 retained client relationships; continues to expand and is actively hiring at all levels. StreetCred Communications, LLC, (“StreetCred”), a strategic communications agency solely focused on delivering the highest caliber of public relations work to the financial services industry, today announced that PR professional Emma Smith has joined the team as Executive Vice President. Smith’s appointment comes not long after the agency celebrated two years in business.
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches
The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
M-Files Enhances Integration with Adobe to Power Faster Document E-Signatures
Instant Electronic Signatures Enable Customers to Streamline Contract Workflows, Ensure Compliance, and Lower Transaction Costs. M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced an enhanced integration with Adobe that will make Adobe Acrobat Sign, the market-leading e-signature solution in Adobe Document Cloud, now available directly within the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform.
Iveda® Launches IvedaCare, an AI-driven Assistant for Safety, Security, and Elderly Care
New cloud-based, wireless sensor technology provides unmatched peace of mind for caregivers. Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI technology, today announced the launch of IvedaCare, an AI-assistant that enables users to effectively care for the people, places, and things that matter most. IvedaCare is the first scientifically validated at-home AI Caregiver service. The patented AI-driven, predictive software learns users’ lifestyle preferences in order to make informed decisions around health and security, effectively reducing false alarms and providing unparalleled peace of mind to caregivers using the technology.
MONAT Global Donates $288,000 to Support Youth Education Grant Program and Hurricane Relief Efforts
Raised through sales of More than a Mist by MONAT™, the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth as well as victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.
Devin Thorpe’s ‘Superpowers for Good’ Receives 2022 Goody Business Book Award for Social Impact
Devin Thorpe Superpowers for Good Book Cover Goody Business Book Award for Superpowers for Good Book Features Profiles of 60-Plus Leaders, Including Bill Gates and Olympian Apolo Ohno I’m thrilled to see those profiled in Superpowers for Good recognized implicitly for their contributions to society.”
