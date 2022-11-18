ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
Woonsocket Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below

PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
Woonsocket Call

Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference 2022

Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at the BofA Securities Virtual Home Care Conference 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
Woonsocket Call

United States K-12 Science Market Outlook Report 2022: Market Approaches $1.2 Billion - Instructional Materials in Science will Grow at a Strong Pace in 2022-2023 and Throughout 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States K-12 Science Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Total sales in this market will grow 7.1% and continue to grow, though at a slower pace in 2023-2024. The market for K-12 instructional materials in science will grow at a strong pace in 2022-2023 and...
Woonsocket Call

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of Government Employees Group (GEICO) (Chevy Chase, MD). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa” (Exceptional), as well as the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) on $150 million 7.35% senior unsecured debentures, due 2023, of the immediate parent holding company, GEICO Corporation (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings.)
Woonsocket Call

FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA

FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
Woonsocket Call

StreetCred PR Appoints Emma Smith to Management Team as Executive Vice President

Financial services focused agency has grown to 14 team members and 33 retained client relationships; continues to expand and is actively hiring at all levels. StreetCred Communications, LLC, (“StreetCred”), a strategic communications agency solely focused on delivering the highest caliber of public relations work to the financial services industry, today announced that PR professional Emma Smith has joined the team as Executive Vice President. Smith’s appointment comes not long after the agency celebrated two years in business.
OREGON STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter.  Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Woonsocket Call

Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches

The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

M-Files Enhances Integration with Adobe to Power Faster Document E-Signatures

Instant Electronic Signatures Enable Customers to Streamline Contract Workflows, Ensure Compliance, and Lower Transaction Costs. M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced an enhanced integration with Adobe that will make Adobe Acrobat Sign, the market-leading e-signature solution in Adobe Document Cloud, now available directly within the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform.
Woonsocket Call

Iveda® Launches IvedaCare, an AI-driven Assistant for Safety, Security, and Elderly Care

New cloud-based, wireless sensor technology provides unmatched peace of mind for caregivers. Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI technology, today announced the launch of IvedaCare, an AI-assistant that enables users to effectively care for the people, places, and things that matter most. IvedaCare is the first scientifically validated at-home AI Caregiver service. The patented AI-driven, predictive software learns users’ lifestyle preferences in order to make informed decisions around health and security, effectively reducing false alarms and providing unparalleled peace of mind to caregivers using the technology.
ARIZONA STATE
Woonsocket Call

MONAT Global Donates $288,000 to Support Youth Education Grant Program and Hurricane Relief Efforts

Raised through sales of More than a Mist by MONAT™, the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth as well as victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy