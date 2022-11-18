Read full article on original website
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Woonsocket Call
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions. Fund Record Date Pay Date Class B Class C Class M Class R Class Y Class R5 Class R6. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005700/en/
Woonsocket Call
Neutrinovoltaic introduces Fuel-less generators, next generation solar cells for Day and Night
The technologies that mankind currently possesses or those that are already in the industrial implementation stage determine what the energy industry will look like in 30 to 50 years. The era of fossil fuels is coming to an end, notwithstanding the energy crisis in several European nations. For all people on the planet, this subject is more important than ever. Instead of just drilling holes in the ground, extracting gas and oil, and selling it at a high price, the task of the modern day is to diversify the economy and give it a character that is imaginative. As a result, an emphasis has to be placed on the expansion of research and education, while simultaneously building new development institutions and unique economic zones. In order to turn the vision of a sustainable future into a practical reality, it is necessary to make investments in emerging technologies and familiarize people all over the world with these tools.
Woonsocket Call
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format, and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Woonsocket Call
Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches
The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
Woonsocket Call
Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference 2022
Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at the BofA Securities Virtual Home Care Conference 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
Woonsocket Call
Tiger Nuts Market to Observe Strong Development by 2030
A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the tiger nuts market includes Global, Unites States, Europe, UAE, and Rest of World industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the tiger nuts market was valued at ~US$ 153 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach ~US$ 319 Mn by 2030.
Woonsocket Call
The second round of Whale Maker Fund Futures Pool goes live
WhaleMaker Fund’s mission is to provide crypto investors ease of mind with knowledge and safety. Due to the huge demand of the $WMF community, Futures Pool 2 of Whale Maker Fund is now live even before Futures 1 is finished and the size of the staked amount is already doubled.
Woonsocket Call
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA
FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
Woonsocket Call
YK Communications Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Customer Support” Award for Achieving a Phenomenal NPS of 80, Fueled by Proactive Customer Support
By leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud platforms, Texas-based YK Communications delivers an exceptional subscriber experience fueled by proactive customer support outreach and best practices from Calix Customer Success Services, resulting in a Net Promoter Score of 80, 63 percent reduction in subscriber churn, and 95 percent five-star ratings for subscriber interactions.
Woonsocket Call
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
Woonsocket Call
NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here...
Woonsocket Call
ReCode Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in 2022
ReCode Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, announced today that Company leadership will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:. Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. Format: Company Presentation. Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Time: 11:30 a.m. ET.
Woonsocket Call
Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. by BP p.l.c (BP)
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) by BP p.l.c (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the agreement, Archaea stockholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Archaea common stock owned. If you own shares of...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Computational Fluid Dynamics Global Market to 2027 - by Function, Deployment, End-use and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market is projected to reach USD 3,870.39 million by 2027 from USD 2,494.92 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. Market...
Woonsocket Call
BitNile Holdings Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced the results of the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), which was held today, November 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT, and at which time the nominees for election as directors set forth in Proposal 1 were each re-elected and Proposals 2, 3, 6 and 7 were each approved by the stockholders. Proposals 4 and 5 were not approved by the stockholders.
