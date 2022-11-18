Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services

Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in total grants to 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties as well as 128 small businesses in Washington state which were selected to receive technology and marketing services from Comcast RISE. These recipients are among 13,000 small businesses owned by women and people of color – including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans, among others who have received over $110 million in grants, marketing, and technology services through Comcast RISE since 2020.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO