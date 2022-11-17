Read full article on original website
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Why Refuge Home Interiors is one of our fave places to shop for the holidays
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Finding the perfect pieces for your home should be a special experience. That’s exactly what Refuge Home Interiors is hoping to give their customers when they walk through the doors. Whether you’re looking for something small like a new candle or throw pillow...
TVL Producer Shanika tries out HOTWORX
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde,” we all know exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy. You may have also learned that in a basic science class. Regardless, working up a good sweat is good for you physically and...
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville
Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location
Interfaith Thanksgiving service held Sunday
Athens Buc-ee's opens on I-65
How these Huntsville YouTubers ended up in a Nickelback music video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In a faded video from the 1980s, you can see three teenagers dressed in Mötley Crüe and Metallica t-shirts, head banging while they play air guitar and flip through old vinyl records. The videos, and plenty more just like it, are all...
Crisis Services of North Alabama to hold 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k held by the Crisis Services of North Alabama is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race will begin in front of Spragins Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Runners will start on...
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
A cold morning gives way to a chilly afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is frigidly cold this morning as skies continue to clear with temperatures ranging in the low 20s to low 30s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak in the low to mid 20s with wind chills making it feel more like the teens. If you have any early morning plans, please bundle up and wear plenty of layers. Despite plenty of sun today, we’ll struggle to warm up through the afternoon with temperatures likely still in the 30s by lunchtime. By the late afternoon, highs will only top out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A few clouds will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.
Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
Patton Rd. reopened after to gas leak
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Patton Rd. was reopened to traffic just after 9:30 a.m. Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations worked to...
Gurley home destroyed in early morning house fire
Madison Fire and Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire, five units displaced
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire in Madison. The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Officials on the scene say once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke. According to Ryan...
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie visitation, funeral held at Albertville Fine Arts Center
Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the Albertville community gathered to celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. He passed away at the age of 58. “The outpouring of prayers, support from our citizens, from our businesses has really touched the families, touched us here at the Sheriff’s office, and we appreciate our communities,” said Phil Sims, the Marshall County Sheriff.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials close portion of Patton Rd. due to gas leak
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue have closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak on Monday morning. According to Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities, the duration of the road closure is unknown at this time. Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations are working on the leak.
Cullman Co. Sheriff searching for alleged armed robber
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun. According to a Facebook post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a camouflage mask and a hat entered a business while in possession of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
