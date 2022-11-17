ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

TVL Producer Shanika tries out HOTWORX

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde,” we all know exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy. You may have also learned that in a basic science class. Regardless, working up a good sweat is good for you physically and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Interfaith Thanksgiving service held Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Buc-ee's opens on I-65

ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A cold morning gives way to a chilly afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is frigidly cold this morning as skies continue to clear with temperatures ranging in the low 20s to low 30s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak in the low to mid 20s with wind chills making it feel more like the teens. If you have any early morning plans, please bundle up and wear plenty of layers. Despite plenty of sun today, we’ll struggle to warm up through the afternoon with temperatures likely still in the 30s by lunchtime. By the late afternoon, highs will only top out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A few clouds will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Patton Rd. reopened after to gas leak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Patton Rd. was reopened to traffic just after 9:30 a.m. Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations worked to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gurley home destroyed in early morning house fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie visitation, funeral held at Albertville Fine Arts Center

Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the Albertville community gathered to celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. He passed away at the age of 58. “The outpouring of prayers, support from our citizens, from our businesses has really touched the families, touched us here at the Sheriff’s office, and we appreciate our communities,” said Phil Sims, the Marshall County Sheriff.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials close portion of Patton Rd. due to gas leak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue have closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak on Monday morning. According to Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities, the duration of the road closure is unknown at this time. Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations are working on the leak.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman Co. Sheriff searching for alleged armed robber

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun. According to a Facebook post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a camouflage mask and a hat entered a business while in possession of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

