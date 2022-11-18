Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
Idaho8.com
Browns’ Brissett excited for ‘last’ start before Watson back
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett didn’t want to talk about Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay with any finality. While it will be his last scheduled start for the Browns, the 29-year-old quarterback was trying to stay present in what has been a challenging season. Brissett’s starting gig ends next week as Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Brissett has played at a high level and provided needed leadership for the Browns, who are a longshot to make the playoffs. Brissett appreciates the praise he’s received, but said he was simply “doing my job.” Sunday’s game will reunite Brissett with Bucs QB Tom Brady. The pair were teammates during Brissett’s rookie season with New England.
Idaho8.com
Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets. The underachieving quarterback will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision after evaluating and discussing the situation with his assistants. Saleh said the benching is a reset for the second-year quarterback. Wilson had a dismal performance last Sunday in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots in New England. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft last year was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards. Joe Flacco will be White’s backup.
Idaho8.com
Rams QB Stafford back in concussion protocol, out Sunday
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL’s concussion protocol. Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the coach said Wednesday that his Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn’t necessarily have a concussion. Stafford left the Rams’ loss at New Orleans early last Sunday when he felt numbness in his legs following a hit. Stafford is still back in the protocol because of the way he exited the game, McVay said.
Idaho8.com
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ 35-yard winning touchdown pass Sunday in the 22-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos showed how he mentally and physically separates himself from most of his peers. The TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran a route to the left side and caught a pass for 23 yards. That completion set up a 31-yard touchdown pass to Adams in double coverage. It also set up his winning catch when Adams fooled the Broncos defender and got wide open.
Idaho8.com
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will take a wait-and-see approach to playing this week on the road against the New York Jets as a result of what he said was a left shoulder separation with ligament damage to the AC joint. It could be until Friday before he knows if he’ll play. The injury was suffered against the Atlanta Falcons to start the Bears’ final offensive drive. Fields said Wednesday he would not have been able to play if the game had been held then. The Bears would start Trevor Siemian against the Jets if Fields is unable to start.
Idaho8.com
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell has his work cut out for him this week with the Vikings coming off a blowout loss to Dallas four days before their next game against New England. O’Connell was drafted by the Patriots in 2008. He learned a lot from his time there under coach Bill Belichick and will find himself on the opposite sideline from a significant influence on his career. The Vikings are 8-2. The Patriots are 6-4. They beat the New York Jets last week. This is the first Thanksgiving home game in Vikings history. They’re 6-2 all time on the holiday.
Idaho8.com
Week 11 provided happy returns across NFL
It was a rare week of happy returns in the NFL. After only one kick or punt was returned for a touchdown in the first 10 weeks of the season, two were taken back in memorable fashion on Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a kickoff return for Atlanta and Marcus Jones did it on a punt for New England. That marked the second time in the past three seasons that there was a kick and punt return touchdown on the same day. It also happened on Dec. 26, 2021.
Idaho8.com
Titans coach calls arrest ‘devastating,’ knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now. The issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep the Titans for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati in a rematch of the divisional playoff game Tennessee lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He’s also waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. Downing said Wednesday it’s devastating that anything he’s involved with could ever bring negative attention or distractions to the Titans.
Idaho8.com
Seahawks’ Walker, Bills’ Diggs among best bets to score
It’s a good time to reflect on the things we’re thankful for this week and our fantasy stars should be no exception. So let’s dig into our best bets to score in Week 12 of the NFL season. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF...
Idaho8.com
Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are the object of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series and they are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals have lost three of their past four games, they’ve been hit by myriad of injuries and are now dealing with the fallout of losing assistant coach Sean Kugler, who was fired after an alleged incident in Mexico City the night before the team’s embarrassing 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams
Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard forced them out of western New York last week. Dallas hosts the New York Giants in a battle for second place in the NFC East and Minnesota hosts New England.
Idaho8.com
Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with a broken thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb on Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury each week since. But the four-time MVP didn’t acknowledge publicly until Wednesday that it was broken. Rodgers says he’s played through worse injuries. And he says the thumb now feels the best it has since the Giants game.
Idaho8.com
Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith says each starter is facing surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the weak NFC South.
Idaho8.com
Back at Ford Field, Bills face surging Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across Western New York. The Bills beat the Browns, ending a two-game losing streak. Buffalo is tied with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East. Detroit has won three straight for the first time in five years. The Lions are hoping they can upset Buffalo to end a five-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.
Idaho8.com
Milestone highlights Mark Andrews’ return for Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews surpassed 4,000 yards receiving for his career last weekend. Health has been an issue lately for the Baltimore tight end. But he played almost every offensive snap in the Ravens’ 13-3 win over Carolina. He finished with six catches for 63 yards. It wasn’t a spectacular game. But it was a sign that he has a chance to give Baltimore his usual level of production down the stretch. Andrews is third on the team’s career receiving list behind Derrick Mason and Todd Heap.
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Idaho8.com
Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7. Towns also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. All five Timberwolves starters scored in double digits. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Anthony Edwards 19 points, Jaden McDaniels 18 and D’Angelo Russell 15 points and 11 assists. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 31 points, including seven 3s.
Comments / 0