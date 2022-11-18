Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard forced them out of western New York last week. Dallas hosts the New York Giants in a battle for second place in the NFC East and Minnesota hosts New England.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO