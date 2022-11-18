ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar, a Manhattan Kosher Restaurant, Announces to Offer Dine-In and Full Service Catering Thanksgiving Feasts

NEW YORK, NY - People look forward to the holidays so that they can relax and enjoy their time off. Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, the premier glatt kosher restaurant in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, will help customers relax even more by offering traditional Thanksgiving feasts with all the trimmings throughout Thanksgiving Day.
