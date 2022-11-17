Read full article on original website
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
jguru.com
Dementia Care at Home
Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
Understanding the importance of your primary care provider (viewpoint)
If you’ve filled out a health insurance application, you were likely asked to identify your primary care provider. The “PCP” is essentially your point person positioned at the front door of the health care system, your dependable “go-to” for regular checkups to keep you well and to help when you are sick.
MedicalXpress
Internal medicine physicians call for improved access and quality in health care for incarcerated patients
Adequately funded policies and procedures are needed to reduce health care disparities in access to, and quality of, health care for the U.S. jail and prison population says the American College of Physicians (ACP). "Health Care During Incarceration: A Policy Position Paper of the American College of Physicians" details recommendations to improve the health and well-being of individuals incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. The paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Palliative Care for Chronically Critically Ill Infants
A growing number of newborns with a chronic critical illness (CCI) make it out of the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Little was known about the level of care provided to the families upon discharge, as well as about the primary and specialized palliative care they get. For a study, researchers sought to outline the level of main and specialized palliative care that NICU CCI babies received at discharge and after a year.
Intensive care: America’s patients need prevention, not procedures
With the recent rise in flu cases and the increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases nationally putting a strain on the health care system, the burden on health care professionals across multiple professions is rising to levels last seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through each wave...
allnurses.com
Improving Your End-of-Life Literacy
Specializes in Freelance Health Care Writer|End-of-Life Educator. Has 19 years experience. Remember when you first started nursing school and didn’t know what med/surg or gtts meant? I sure do, but soon nursing language became second nature. Now I can’t even jot a quick sticky note to my partner without automatically writing, “see you p the show!” (Line over the ‘p,’ of course!)
KevinMD.com
Ambulatory medicine today: Focus on what you can control
Patient volume has recovered across the country, and most medical offices are back to a steady state of care delivery—but ambulatory care has changed irrevocably. We’ve entered a phase shaped by crisis and marked by even more intense cost pressure and consolidation. What steps can independent medical practices take now to help ensure stability and prosperity moving forward?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Why you should add advance directives to your college freshman’s checklist
Why you should add advance directives to your college freshman’s checklist. “Suppose you’re getting ready to send your young adult off to college for the first time. In that case, you’ve likely been spending the summer getting college dorm and apartment essentials lined up: bedding, storage cubes, first aid kit, extension cords, dry erase board and other room necessities. But have you thought about what could happen should they get ensnarled in a health crisis away from home?”
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
