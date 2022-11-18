ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Salvation Army of Evansville hosts community Thanksgiving festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville invited the public to the community Thanksgiving festival on Wednesday. It happened at their location on North Fulton Avenue. The event not only provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people in need, but it also provided a place for families...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews battle house fire in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving celebrations begin this week, Logan’s Promise wants you to get home safe. The non-profit group was created to prevent drunk driving following the death of Logan Brown. During the holidays, the organization provides a code to get a discounted safe ride home through Lyft.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Women’s Fund of Warrick Co. awarded grants to four organizations

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Fund of Warrick County has been awarded $28,000 in grants to four service organizations. This year’s recipients are Holly’s House, the Lampion Center, Isaiah 1:17 project, and the YWCA of Evansville. Established in 2008, the Women’s Fund’s mission is to...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Sunshine, Slightly Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps stretch into the lower 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-30s. Thursday (Thanksgiving), becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Thursday night, cloudy with light rain early as lows drop into the mid-40s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after an accident in Hopkins County. Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to an accident in the areas of Hanson and Jones Roads. The sheriff’s office says that Cheara Scott was involved in the single...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
14news.com

HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop. Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Sunny, Less Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and a tad warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold with low temps in the lower 30s. Wednesday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-50s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts charity event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts a style show to put a spotlight on a specific charity. This year, the show raised $7,000 for computers for the group, “Young And Established.”. The founder of Young and Established, Courtney Johnson, says the computers they have now...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
UNIONTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy