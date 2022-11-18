Read full article on original website
14news.com
Community helps blind Evansville veteran one day after losing belongings in robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department told 14 News on Tuesday that a veteran by the name of Ron Williams was robbed, and most of his belongings were cleared from his home. On Wednesday, Williams now has truckloads of new belongings, and our crews were there to see...
14news.com
Salvation Army of Evansville hosts community Thanksgiving festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville invited the public to the community Thanksgiving festival on Wednesday. It happened at their location on North Fulton Avenue. The event not only provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people in need, but it also provided a place for families...
14news.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
14news.com
Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving celebrations begin this week, Logan’s Promise wants you to get home safe. The non-profit group was created to prevent drunk driving following the death of Logan Brown. During the holidays, the organization provides a code to get a discounted safe ride home through Lyft.
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
14news.com
Feed Evansville partners with Evansville Rescue Mission to host community food share event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Feed Evansville and the Evansville Rescue Mission gave away food at Hartke Pool. They say they didn’t give out turkeys, but people were able to get the rest of their Thanksgiving meal there if needed. Volunteers handed out bread, eggs, as well as...
14news.com
Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
14news.com
Women’s Fund of Warrick Co. awarded grants to four organizations
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Fund of Warrick County has been awarded $28,000 in grants to four service organizations. This year’s recipients are Holly’s House, the Lampion Center, Isaiah 1:17 project, and the YWCA of Evansville. Established in 2008, the Women’s Fund’s mission is to...
14news.com
Sunshine, Slightly Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps stretch into the lower 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-30s. Thursday (Thanksgiving), becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Thursday night, cloudy with light rain early as lows drop into the mid-40s.
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
14news.com
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
14news.com
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after an accident in Hopkins County. Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to an accident in the areas of Hanson and Jones Roads. The sheriff’s office says that Cheara Scott was involved in the single...
14news.com
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
14news.com
HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop. Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.
14news.com
Sunny, Less Breezy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and a tad warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold with low temps in the lower 30s. Wednesday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-50s.
14news.com
Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts charity event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts a style show to put a spotlight on a specific charity. This year, the show raised $7,000 for computers for the group, “Young And Established.”. The founder of Young and Established, Courtney Johnson, says the computers they have now...
14news.com
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
14news.com
Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
