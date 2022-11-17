ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Worst proposition ever? What to make of California sports gambling Prop. 27’s implosion

One might have expected a bunch of gambling outfits to be better at, you know, gambling. FanDuel, DraftKings and other producers of personal debt and annoying ads bet nine figures’ worth of their dubiously gotten gains this fall in an attempt to take over the lucrative California sports betting market. Their winnings? A historic popular repudiation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Operation Dust Devil’ aims at curbing dangerous and illegal off-roading

With the conclusion of marijuana-enforcement Operation Hammerstrike, San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus has reallocated deputies to Operation Dust Devil, an off-roading enforcement team to crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading. Operation Dust Devil is scheduled for four and a half months beginning on December 17th, 2022. The team will primarily work Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a varying weekday, plus all holidays.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The HD Post

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Lilley to lead Riverside EDD

Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
CALIFORNIA STATE

