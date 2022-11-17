Read full article on original website
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
About-face: Why Newsom relented, released $1 billion despite lackluster local homeless plans
The governor threw communities into disarray two weeks ago by withholding $1 billion in homelessness funding for plans he saw as unambitious. But local officials said the assignment itself discouraged ambition. Now Newsom is yielding.
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Worst proposition ever? What to make of California sports gambling Prop. 27’s implosion
One might have expected a bunch of gambling outfits to be better at, you know, gambling. FanDuel, DraftKings and other producers of personal debt and annoying ads bet nine figures’ worth of their dubiously gotten gains this fall in an attempt to take over the lucrative California sports betting market. Their winnings? A historic popular repudiation.
What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?
Cocktails being ordered to-go became normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. With restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries operating as usual, is the law still in effect n California?
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
California's 1st Native American state lawmaker works to protect tribal causes
Assemblyman James C. Ramos (D-Highland) was elected four years ago as the first and only Native American from a California tribe in the state Legislature.
foxla.com
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
z1077fm.com
‘Operation Dust Devil’ aims at curbing dangerous and illegal off-roading
With the conclusion of marijuana-enforcement Operation Hammerstrike, San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus has reallocated deputies to Operation Dust Devil, an off-roading enforcement team to crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading. Operation Dust Devil is scheduled for four and a half months beginning on December 17th, 2022. The team will primarily work Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a varying weekday, plus all holidays.
KCRA.com
California's Native American tribes are using cultural burns to help prevent wildfires
Northern California's fire season might be over, but the hard work is just beginning. Fire crews plan on spending the next few months to try and eliminate the fuels responsible for making recent wildfires so fierce. "That’s the effort that Cal Fire is working on now outside of the fire...
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
Like a spoiled child, Big Tobacco is ignoring a ‘no’ from California voters
”If you’re one of that 62% who voted in favor of the ban and you feel like something’s rotten, you’re 100% right,” writes the SLO Tribune Editorial Board.
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal, dropping controversial fee
New plan cuts utility payments to new homeowners supplying power to the state's grid. The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid.
KTLA.com
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.
