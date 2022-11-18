Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Thanksgiving Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Rangers
The Ducks begin a busy Thanksgiving weekend stocked full of hockey, tonight hosting the New York Rangers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. New York and Anaheim will meet for the second time in just...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 0
ELMONT, NY - It was a long night on Long Island. Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice in 2:06 of a three-goal second period for the New York Islanders, who received a stellar 49-save performance from netminder Ilya Sorokin in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena on Wednesday night.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Islanders
Get minute-by-minute updates from UBS Arena where the Oilers visit the Islanders on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 5:30pm MT.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
POINT TAKEN
PITTSBURGH - Dan THE MAN. Dan Vladar got the nod between the pipes against Sid the Kid and the Penguins Wednesday night, his first start since Nov. 10 in Boston against the Bruins, and was absolutely stellar, stupendous - just downright sublime - making 38 saves in regulation and overtime as the Flames got a point in a 2-1 shootout loss.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Flames
Winless in their last six games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-4) are home on Monday to take on Darryl Sutter's Calgary Flames (8-7-2) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
NHL
Recap: Canes Held Scoreless By Coyotes
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes were shut out by the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday night, 4-0. Three Things. For just the second time this season Carolina was held without a goal. While shot attempts after 20 minutes of play were 37-4* in favor of the home team, the Coyotes and...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Postgame Report | Debuting new 3rd jerseys, Sabres top Blues on home ice
Wearing his new "goathead" third jersey for the first time, Alex Tuch felt the nerves kick in while watching over 17,000 Sabres fans fill KeyBank Center on Wednesday night. "I felt like I was one of the fans tonight too," Tuch said. "Back in the good old days of the goathead jersey."
NHL
BUF@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-8-1) conclude their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Sabres (7-11-0) at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing skid over the weekend with a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Flyers....
NHL
Predators Drop Five-Game Point Streak in 3-0 Loss to Detroit
Nashville Returns Home to Face the Colorado Avalanche on Friday Afternoon. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in goal, but the Nashville Predators were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The loss marked the...
