Alongside a twinkling Christmas tree, the flicker of candlelight makes everything feel a little more luxe during this time of year.As Thomas Gibson, co-founder of designer dupe fragrance firm Noted. Aromas (notedaromas.co.uk), says: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to switch up your home fragrance wardrobe to something delightfully festive.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadé Candles (@shadecandles)From the delectably sweet smells of gingerbread and candy canes to the fresh and invigorating...

38 MINUTES AGO