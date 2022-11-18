Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Portugal vs Ghana predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially left Manchester United, and he will now look to attract fresh suitors as he takes to the pitch for Portugal’s Qatar World Cup opener against Ghana in Group H. The pool is a tricky one for title hopefuls Portugal, who have never won this competition and must navigate games with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea if they are to reach the last 16.It is at that stage that the Portuguese national side exited the World Cup four years ago, with Uruguay in fact being the team to eliminate them. They await, but first up are...
Uruguay vs South Korea prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday.The Group H World Cup battle will set the tone for both sides’ campaigns in Qatar, with Ghana and Portugal also involved in one of the most open groups on paper.Son Heung-min should feature here after winning his fitness battle following a fracture to his face while playing for Tottenham. And this game is packed with starpower in the final third for both sides, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez poised to carry over some fine form in the Premier League in recent weeks.Here’s everything you need to...
Clayton News Daily
United States to step into the fire vs. England
After eight years of waiting, the United States Men's National Team will get the kind of high-profile matchup it has wanted when the team faces England on Friday at Al Khor, Qatar. While England jumped to the top of Group B with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday,...
Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Switzerland and Cameroon get their World Cup campaigns under way with a Group G match-up in Al-Wakrah on Thursday. Every game is crucial in the group stage of a World Cup and this one feels particularly significant, given tournament favourites Brazil are expected to top the group which would leave only one more qualifying spot for the knockout rounds. The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know...
World Cup news LIVE: England prepare for USA and Harry Kane injury latest
England continue their World Cup campaign on Friday against the USA, with Gareth Southgate’s side boosted by the news that Harry Kane has escaped injury on his ankle following a scan. The England captain has returned to training after fears he would miss the Group B clash, after receiving a blow to his ankle following a heavy challenge in the opening 6-2 win against Iran on Monday. Elsewhere, the dust is still settling on the second major shock of the World Cup, after Japan’s stunning victory over Germany. The result came after Germany made a protest of Fifa’s decision...
Clayton News Daily
World Cup roundup: Japan rallies past Germany
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored eight minutes apart late in the second half to lift Japan to a 2-1 victory over Germany on Wednesday in the first match of Group E play at the World Cup in Qatar. Doan scored in the 75th minute and Asano in the 83rd...
Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Some are predicting Uruguay to emerge as a dangerous side in the World Cup knock-out stages but first they must prove their worth in a tough group which starts against South Korea.Ghana and Portugal also look capable in one of the most difficult groups to call.Diego Alonso has a wealth of options up top, with Darwin Nunez representing a changing of the guard as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani enter the final stages of their careers. While Federico Valverde could be one of the stars of the tournament having emerged as a key piece for Real Madrid in recent...
Is Portugal vs Ghana on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Portugal and Ghana begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns as they face off in Group H.Ghana have a number of Premier League players in their ranks, including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, but Portugal have a strong line-up that goes beyond captain Cristiano Ronaldo.Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are real threats among Fernando Santos’ squad, and they will be motivated to make the most of this generation of talent as they bid to win Portugal’s first World Cup. To do so, however, the 2016 European champions must first navigate ties with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.This match with...
Comments / 0