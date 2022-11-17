ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

Nets star Kyrie Irving set to return vs. Grizzlies after eight game suspension

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been serving an indefinite suspension after tweeting support for an antisemitic film back in October. Irving has so far missed eight games while he’s been working to get a better understanding of how hurtful his actions were.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Irving is set to return on Sunday, in the Nets’ home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 7-time All-star was originally served with a suspension of no less than five games, with a list of stipulations that involved getting to know the Jewish community more. It appears that he has reached those requirements and he can now return to the team.

While the guard faced heavy criticism after the incident, it seemed that most of the league felt that he has served a fair punishment a few games ago. The NBPA stated that it would file a grievance on Irving’s behalf if he wasn’t allowed to return to the team soon. Former teammate LeBron James voiced similar thoughts, claiming that the Nets’ mandates were “excessive.”

