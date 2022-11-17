ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task

A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Digging Out from Lake Effect Snow

After Sunday morning's snow, it's time to turn on the snow blower since many area residents need to move and clear the snow. Long time resident, Eric Person had some snowblowing advice for those experiencing their first Erie winter. "Dress warm, play the wind, if the wind is blowing at you, throw the snow the other way, try and get it as as far way as the walkways as you can, so it doesn't keep accumulating so then you have no where to throw the snow", said Person.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Midday Forecast

Cold and gusty winds for today out of the SW, bringing an end to the lake effect. Despite milder temperatures, the winds will still allow for a very cold day. Generally milder air for this Thanksgiving week. Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Monday. SNOW: SUNDAY: 2.7″ / Month:...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Streets Department Prepares for Next Round of Snow

The heavy winds on Saturday was just the beginning of what we could see through the rest of the weekend, but the City of Erie Streets Department is ready. Jeff Gibbens, the Bureau Chief for the Streets Department said, "Everybody is in right now, we haven't switched to our true winter schedule where we are on and off and we have guys scattered through the week and weekend, so everybody is Monday through Friday at this point, but we have everybody in on the weekend right now to take care of this."
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday

ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving

People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Speed limits, vehicle restrictions lifted on Interstates 90 and 86

Interstates 90 and 86 re-opened their lanes from temporary vehicle restrictions and a lowered speed limit placed over the weekend. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the temporary vehicle restrictions that were in place on I-90 and I-86 and speed limit restrictions on I-90 in Erie County have been lifted.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Tire Center Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Warren County Sunday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County beginning at Midnight tonight (Nov. 19). The advisory runs until 10 p.m. Sunday. Lake Effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from seven to 10 inches across the northwest part of the county, and four to six inches across the southeast.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Heavy snow hits Erie area

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Learn to report winter weather events at Winter Skywarn class

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We’re talking winter storms this Saturday. Learn how to report your winter weather events to the National Weather Service and how to stay safe in a storm at the Winter Skywarn class. Or just take a break from our winter weather and learn more about it on the inside. The class will take […]
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

Tractor-trailer accident closes I-90 westbound by Station Road

Crews were called out to Interstate 90 and Station Road (Route 89) for a tractor-trailer accident. According to Erie County 911, a call first came in around noon on Sunday for a tractor-trailer accident on I-90 westbound at the Station Road on-ramp. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with heavy damage […]

