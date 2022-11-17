Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
erienewsnow.com
Digging Out from Lake Effect Snow
After Sunday morning's snow, it's time to turn on the snow blower since many area residents need to move and clear the snow. Long time resident, Eric Person had some snowblowing advice for those experiencing their first Erie winter. "Dress warm, play the wind, if the wind is blowing at you, throw the snow the other way, try and get it as as far way as the walkways as you can, so it doesn't keep accumulating so then you have no where to throw the snow", said Person.
yourerie
Click here for the Monday Midday Forecast
Cold and gusty winds for today out of the SW, bringing an end to the lake effect. Despite milder temperatures, the winds will still allow for a very cold day. Generally milder air for this Thanksgiving week. Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Monday. SNOW: SUNDAY: 2.7″ / Month:...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Streets Department Prepares for Next Round of Snow
The heavy winds on Saturday was just the beginning of what we could see through the rest of the weekend, but the City of Erie Streets Department is ready. Jeff Gibbens, the Bureau Chief for the Streets Department said, "Everybody is in right now, we haven't switched to our true winter schedule where we are on and off and we have guys scattered through the week and weekend, so everybody is Monday through Friday at this point, but we have everybody in on the weekend right now to take care of this."
yourerie
Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday
ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
yourerie
Speed limits, vehicle restrictions lifted on Interstates 90 and 86
Interstates 90 and 86 re-opened their lanes from temporary vehicle restrictions and a lowered speed limit placed over the weekend. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the temporary vehicle restrictions that were in place on I-90 and I-86 and speed limit restrictions on I-90 in Erie County have been lifted.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Warren County Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County beginning at Midnight tonight (Nov. 19). The advisory runs until 10 p.m. Sunday. Lake Effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from seven to 10 inches across the northwest part of the county, and four to six inches across the southeast.
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
Bursts of snow, freezing fog causing some low visibility along lakeshore
Bursts of snow as well as some freezing fog are making for slippery roads and low visibilities at times along the lakeshore. This band will lift offshore by midnight and cold and blustery weather will remain, but with sunshine tomorrow. Winter Storm Watch for more snow tomorrow night into Sunday. A strong cold front will […]
yourerie
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
Learn to report winter weather events at Winter Skywarn class
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We’re talking winter storms this Saturday. Learn how to report your winter weather events to the National Weather Service and how to stay safe in a storm at the Winter Skywarn class. Or just take a break from our winter weather and learn more about it on the inside. The class will take […]
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
cleveland19.com
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
Tractor-trailer accident closes I-90 westbound by Station Road
Crews were called out to Interstate 90 and Station Road (Route 89) for a tractor-trailer accident. According to Erie County 911, a call first came in around noon on Sunday for a tractor-trailer accident on I-90 westbound at the Station Road on-ramp. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with heavy damage […]
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Update: The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Storm Warning on Saturday. All of the details can be found HERE. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The...
Lake Effect Snow Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Erie County
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie County and a Winter Weather Advisory for interior Erie County, mainly south of I-90. Both the warning and advisory are through midnight. The highest snow amounts will be focused on northern Erie County, mainly north of […]
Comments / 0