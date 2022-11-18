ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago
Augie
5d ago

Or they could just do is a favor and stop taking hundreds in income tax from us. 400 of my income is being taken each check.

coloradopolitics.com

Polis delivers for Colorado kids | OPINION

Coloradans sent a strong message earlier this month when they overwhelmingly reelected Gov. Jared Polis to a second term: investing in children is a priority. Defeating his challenger by nearly 20 points, Polis will have an additional four years to lead for Colorado’s youngest children. The governor’s track record...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Western Slope women will lead

While Democrats hold the majority in the Colorado legislature as a party, women have also overtaken men as the majority gender among our legislators for the first time ever. As things stand now, 51 of the 100 state legislators will be women, 12 in the Colorado Senate and 39 in the House, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Prison chief risked public’s safety

It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Republicans are blue in Colorado | PODIUM

“Democracy,” wrote H.L. Mencken, “is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” A majority of Colorado voters have made it clear that they want to be governed by Democrats. With Democrats presiding over a struggling economy,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

What is Colorado’s red flag law?

In Colorado, courts can temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be a risk to themselves or others under the state’s “red flag” law. The state legislature passed the law in 2019, with supporters calling it a key tool to prevent gun violence. Colorado has continued to fall victim to mass shootings in the years since the law took effect — from the Boulder King Soopers attack that killed 10 in March 2021, to the shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood that killed five in December 2021, to the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting that killed five on Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

21 Colorado schools to receive governor’s Bright Spot Award

Gov. Jared Polis selected 21 schools throughout Colorado that have demonstrated excellence and growth in student achievement to receive the governor’s Bright Spot Award. The Bright Spot Award is a new recognition created to honor schools that have academically excelled since 2019, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the award, the selected schools will receive $50,000 to spend on investments.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Adam Frisch calls Lauren Boebert's close call a 'shot across the bow' against extremism | TRAIL MIX

As Colorado's 2022 general election returns began to post minutes after the polls closed on Nov. 8, none were more surprising than initial results showing Democrat Adam Frisch beating U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican incumbent in the largely rural, Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District. Elsewhere on the state's ballot, Democratic...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Did Colorado law automatically seal 2021 suspect's criminal record?

A state law passed by legislators in 2019 automatically prevents the retrieval of criminal records when a case is entirely dismissed — and that same statute is likely what sealed the records from a 2021 bomb threat incident in which a man with the same name and age as the Club Q shooting suspect was arrested.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

CO PO Calendar | Nov. 21-27

CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
COLORADO STATE

