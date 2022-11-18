Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023

In Colorado, courts can temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be a risk to themselves or others under the state’s “red flag” law. The state legislature passed the law in 2019, with supporters calling it a key tool to prevent gun violence. Colorado has continued to fall victim to mass shootings in the years since the law took effect — from the Boulder King Soopers attack that killed 10 in March 2021, to the shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood that killed five in December 2021, to the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting that killed five on Saturday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO