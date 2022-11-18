Read full article on original website
BBC
Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025
Canada is betting big on immigration to fill the gap in its economy left by aging Baby Boomers leaving the workforce - but not everyone is on board with bringing in so many people from abroad. Earlier this month, the federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000...
BBC
Postmasters predict cuts and closures in the new year
Postmasters across the country are predicting a year of cutbacks and branch closures as overheads rise and income falls. Many have already taken on second jobs and reduced staff hours this year in a bid to keep their businesses open. A campaign group for the self-employed postmasters was formed last...
BBC
Farms looking further afield as migrant labour costs rise
Farms are seeing labour and energy costs rise, leading them to look further afield for migrant workers or look to automation, an academic said. Prof Jim Monaghan, of Harper Adams University in Shropshire, said vegetable and fruit farms had been hit by Covid, Brexit and the loss of Ukrainian labour.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
BBC
Foxconn: iPhone maker apologises after huge protests at China plant
Apple supplier Foxconn has apologised for a "technical error" in its payment systems, a day after its iPhone factory in China was rocked by angry protests. Videos had showed hundreds of workers marching at the world's biggest iPhone factory in the city of Zhengzhou, with complaints over Covid restrictions and claims of overdue pay.
BBC
Calais migrants: French rescuers failed to help sinking boat
There's growing evidence that French rescue services failed to respond adequately to a migrant boat that sank in the Channel last November, with at least 33 people on board. Only two of the passengers survived the disaster. Transcripts of emergency calls made to the French coastguard, seen by the BBC,...
