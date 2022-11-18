ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wnky.com

South Warren’s Joiner Signs with Huntingdon College Baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – South Warren pitcher, Jackson Joiner officially signed his letter of intent with Huntingdon College. Joiner has posted a 3.69 ERA, which is second-best on the Spartans baseball team. Joiner told News 40 Sports that he is looking forward to improving during his senior season and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

1982 drawing of downtown BG displayed in local shop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A local artist is bringing a feeling of nostalgia and history to Meltdown Ice Cream Shop in downtown Bowling Green. Artist Robert Love is displaying his 14 foot drawing from 40 years ago in the store…it shows what downtown Bowling Green looked like in 1982. He...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Fant Foundation holds turkey giveaway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local Christ Assembly Church, the Fant Foundation gave away 150 turkeys, along with side items, to the community. “I think it’s a very admirable thing, him doing that. I think it’s a very admirable thing from the Fant foundation.” said Leon Link, a volunteer directing traffic at tonight’s turkey give away.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Milkyway

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Milkyway! This sweet mama has had her two kittens on the show before, Angelica and Kimmy but she’s still at the shelter! The babies have since gone to their forever home and now it’s this cuddly girl’s turn. If you’re interested in this lovable lady, you can adopt Miss Milkyway today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this girl and her other available friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP Post 3 welcomes new troopers after their graduation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police announced the graduation of 38 cadets from the agency’s basic training academy on Friday. Four of those graduating cadets are becoming state troopers for KSP Post 3, which serves in Warren and surrounding counties. The Post 3 graduates of the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man sentenced to over 20 years in drug distribution plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is facing 20 years and 10 months in prison after authorities say he was a leader of a drug distribution plan. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 31, was sentenced yesterday for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SOKY’S CHOICE – Elf Jr.

On this week’s edition of Soky’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby and Sons, we met with Jake Dukes. He sat down with us to talk all about a local event coming up, Elf Jr. This musical will be at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 2nd at 6:00PM. Dukes himself is performing as Buddy the Elf and is so excited to spread Christmas cheer this year to Bowling Green, Tickets are still available if you’re interested in attending, for more information about the musical, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WCPS receives $4,000 donation for students in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local organization is joining in on the season of giving!. Warren County Public Schools received a donation of $4,000 from the Bowling Green Firefighters Association on Sunday. WCPS says the gift is going to be used for buying students coats, shoes, food and other...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGKY Lights Up schedule releases for next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Residents can begin planning for next week’s return of BGKY Lights Up!. Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division shared the schedule for the event taking place Friday, Dec. 2. First, Bowling Green’s trolley will loop around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Residents can...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

TC Cherry elementary kids help friends fight food scarcity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the 2nd year in a row, kids in one Bowling Green city school have rallied together to help feed their peers in need. Kids at TC Cherry lined their hallways Monday morning to look at the whopping 2780 cereal boxes they’re donating to their classmates.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bridge KY and Glasgow Boys & Girls Club help for the holidays

GLASGOW, Ky. – Local organizations Bridge KY and the Glasgow Boys & Girls Club teamed up to help Barren County families. As the holidays approach, two organizations that do their best to benefit the community delivered Thanksgiving meal kits to families in need this week. Boys & Girls Club...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested on kidnapping, strangulation charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is facing charges of kidnapping, assault and strangulation. According to an arrest citation by Bowling Green police, Jackson Martin, 21, used force to keep a woman in an apartment and strangled and assaulted her while inside. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Multiple units respond to house fire on Craig Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department sent several units to a house fire Monday. Officials responded to a structure fire located on Craig Street. As of 11:24 a.m., the agency asked the public to stay clear of the area. We will update as further details are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Where to find FREE Thanksgiving Meals across SOKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you or someone you know is looking for a free dinner this Thursday, Helping Hands of Bowling Green created a list of places you can eat a free Thanksgiving dinner. Helping Hands of Bowling Green Thanksgiving Meals list:. Barren. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD warns community of ‘sick child’ scams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Bowling Green Police Department is warning people to be wary of a new scam in town. There have been several people spotted in town holding signs, asking for money to help a sick child. The problem is, the exact same signs have been spotted in states around...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

