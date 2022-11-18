For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Milkyway! This sweet mama has had her two kittens on the show before, Angelica and Kimmy but she’s still at the shelter! The babies have since gone to their forever home and now it’s this cuddly girl’s turn. If you’re interested in this lovable lady, you can adopt Miss Milkyway today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this girl and her other available friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO