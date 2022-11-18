Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
South Warren’s Joiner Signs with Huntingdon College Baseball
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – South Warren pitcher, Jackson Joiner officially signed his letter of intent with Huntingdon College. Joiner has posted a 3.69 ERA, which is second-best on the Spartans baseball team. Joiner told News 40 Sports that he is looking forward to improving during his senior season and...
wnky.com
BGHS ‘College Cohort’ featured in Forbes; praised for easing Purples’ college transitions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Big congrats to one Bowling Green city school – freshly featured in Forbes magazine for its innovative “College Cohort”. Superintendent Gary Fields and his staff designed the college-style learning in 2019 after asking WKU what challenges they saw BGHS alums face. He...
wnky.com
1982 drawing of downtown BG displayed in local shop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A local artist is bringing a feeling of nostalgia and history to Meltdown Ice Cream Shop in downtown Bowling Green. Artist Robert Love is displaying his 14 foot drawing from 40 years ago in the store…it shows what downtown Bowling Green looked like in 1982. He...
wnky.com
Fant Foundation holds turkey giveaway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local Christ Assembly Church, the Fant Foundation gave away 150 turkeys, along with side items, to the community. “I think it’s a very admirable thing, him doing that. I think it’s a very admirable thing from the Fant foundation.” said Leon Link, a volunteer directing traffic at tonight’s turkey give away.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Milkyway
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Milkyway! This sweet mama has had her two kittens on the show before, Angelica and Kimmy but she’s still at the shelter! The babies have since gone to their forever home and now it’s this cuddly girl’s turn. If you’re interested in this lovable lady, you can adopt Miss Milkyway today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this girl and her other available friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
wnky.com
KSP Post 3 welcomes new troopers after their graduation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police announced the graduation of 38 cadets from the agency’s basic training academy on Friday. Four of those graduating cadets are becoming state troopers for KSP Post 3, which serves in Warren and surrounding counties. The Post 3 graduates of the...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man sentenced to over 20 years in drug distribution plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is facing 20 years and 10 months in prison after authorities say he was a leader of a drug distribution plan. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 31, was sentenced yesterday for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
wnky.com
SOKY’S CHOICE – Elf Jr.
On this week’s edition of Soky’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby and Sons, we met with Jake Dukes. He sat down with us to talk all about a local event coming up, Elf Jr. This musical will be at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 2nd at 6:00PM. Dukes himself is performing as Buddy the Elf and is so excited to spread Christmas cheer this year to Bowling Green, Tickets are still available if you’re interested in attending, for more information about the musical, click here.
wnky.com
Elementary school students learn leadership skills at Lighthouse Team Summit
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Leaders start as young as elementary school. “It helps people in your community, it helps people in your school and it could help the whole world,” said 4th grade student Cora Partington. Nearly 200 elementary students from 15 different schools in our area attended a leadership...
wnky.com
WCPS receives $4,000 donation for students in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local organization is joining in on the season of giving!. Warren County Public Schools received a donation of $4,000 from the Bowling Green Firefighters Association on Sunday. WCPS says the gift is going to be used for buying students coats, shoes, food and other...
wnky.com
BGKY Lights Up schedule releases for next week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Residents can begin planning for next week’s return of BGKY Lights Up!. Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division shared the schedule for the event taking place Friday, Dec. 2. First, Bowling Green’s trolley will loop around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Residents can...
wnky.com
TC Cherry elementary kids help friends fight food scarcity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the 2nd year in a row, kids in one Bowling Green city school have rallied together to help feed their peers in need. Kids at TC Cherry lined their hallways Monday morning to look at the whopping 2780 cereal boxes they’re donating to their classmates.
wnky.com
Bridge KY and Glasgow Boys & Girls Club help for the holidays
GLASGOW, Ky. – Local organizations Bridge KY and the Glasgow Boys & Girls Club teamed up to help Barren County families. As the holidays approach, two organizations that do their best to benefit the community delivered Thanksgiving meal kits to families in need this week. Boys & Girls Club...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested on kidnapping, strangulation charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is facing charges of kidnapping, assault and strangulation. According to an arrest citation by Bowling Green police, Jackson Martin, 21, used force to keep a woman in an apartment and strangled and assaulted her while inside. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the...
wnky.com
Multiple units respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department sent several units to a house fire Monday. Officials responded to a structure fire located on Craig Street. As of 11:24 a.m., the agency asked the public to stay clear of the area. We will update as further details are...
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
wnky.com
11,000 handmade Christmas ornaments sent to tornado victims- some even from Japan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-As we approach the holidays, it’s a time for family gatherings and cheer. For some, it’s a sad reminder of everything they lost in the deadly tornadoes right before the holidays. “A year later a lot of people have forgotten but these people are still picking...
wnky.com
Where to find FREE Thanksgiving Meals across SOKY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you or someone you know is looking for a free dinner this Thursday, Helping Hands of Bowling Green created a list of places you can eat a free Thanksgiving dinner. Helping Hands of Bowling Green Thanksgiving Meals list:. Barren. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center...
wnky.com
Agencies respond to fire at Russellville building containing chemicals, fuel
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Rural Fire Department responded after a fire broke out at a building Saturday. On Saturday night at 10:20 p.m., Station 5 units were dispatched to a single building fire on Cecil Huffines Road. Upon arrival, the agency determined the structure contained chemicals, diesel fuel,...
wnky.com
BGPD warns community of ‘sick child’ scams
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Bowling Green Police Department is warning people to be wary of a new scam in town. There have been several people spotted in town holding signs, asking for money to help a sick child. The problem is, the exact same signs have been spotted in states around...
Comments / 0