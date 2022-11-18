ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WBBJ

City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season. The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

VA working to combat homelessness among veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our nation’s veterans face a great risk of homelessness, but the Department of Veterans Affairs shares that hope may be on the horizon. Data shows that homelessness among veterans is down 11% over the past two years, and the VA has been actively working to keep up that progress.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

North Madison County road to close temporarily next week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Lexington business ready for Black Friday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer. Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee

BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce

Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police department presents check to cancer center

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The proceeds from the Savannah Police Department‘s Pink Patch Project were presented to a local cancer center. A check of $2,000 was given by Savannah police officials to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center staff. The department, along with 22 Fence Company, raised the finds...
SAVANNAH, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Arts Council taking Artist Membership applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all local artists! One organization has a special offer for you. Artists, musicians and crafters living in or near Madison County are encouraged to apply to become an Artist Member of the Jackson Arts Council. The Jackson Arts Council, which aims to be a hub...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Ronald Allen Adkins

Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date. Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL,...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
MCNAIRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hands Up! receives award from local program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hands Up! has gotten some recognition from the Jackson Award Program. According to a news release, Hands Up! was awarded the 2022 Best of Jackson Award in the Preschool category. The release says that the Jackson Award Program is set up to identify companies that have...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy