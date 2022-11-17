Read full article on original website
2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Spied As Part Evolution, Part Revolution
Porsche’s first foray into electric vehicles has been a success as the Taycan has received a warm welcome. However, the biggest test is around the corner as the company is working on an electric 718 Boxster. Spied undergoing testing in Southern Europe, the electric roadster is far from production-ready...
Fancy A VW Eos That Wants To Be A Scirocco R?
The VW Eos has never been a particularly popular car among car enthusiasts but the owner of this example obviously loved it and made a host of intriguing alterations to it. In fact, this Eos has been adorned with so many striking changes that you may not even immediately recognize it as being an Eos. The most obvious changes made is the fitment of a front fascia from the Scirocco R and a rear fascia from a Golf R.
2024 Audi A3 Sedan Makes Spy Debut Hiding Minor Changes
The fourth generation of the A3 might be quite new – especially in the US market where it arrived last year – but it seems that Audi is already working on an update. Our spy photographers caught a camouflaged prototype of the Audi A3 Sedan, hiding minor styling changes.
This Team Has Built A V12-Powered Mazda RX-7, But It’s No Pagani Engine
Few Japanese sports cars are as iconic as the Mazda RX-7 and few are more popular for engine swaps. Of all the engine swapped RX-7s that we’ve come across over the years, this is one of the most remarkable. The Mazda RX-7 in question has been in the possession...
Toyota GR Prius Renderings Imagine The Sportiest Version Of The Prettiest Prius Yet
The following story contains renderings of a fictional GR Prius by X-Tomi Design and Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. When Toyota revealed the new Prius earlier this week, nearly everyone was shocked at how good and well… un-Prius-like it looked. The sleeker, sportier design has led many to wonder what an actual performance version of the Prius might look like, and a few digital artists have already tried their hand at bringing that idea to life.
What Sports Cars Do You Want To See Getting Off-Road Versions Next?
If the upcoming Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato have proven anything, it’s that there are few things in this world more delightful than an unexpected off-roader. So, today we’re asking what sports car you would like to see become an off-roader next?. Even though...
GM Confirms C8-Based Halo Supercar, Electric Cadillac Full Size And Compact SUVs, Buick Electra For 2024
General Motors teased a slew of future ICE and electrified models, including two new sports cars for the Chevrolet brand on Thursday, one of which will reportedly have “unimaginable performance” and the “next-step in performance for Chevrolet”. The revelations were made by GM President Mark Reuss,...
Canadian Car Thieves Stole 1 In Every 16 Lexus RX SUVs In 2021
It’s fair to say that Canadians quite like the Honda CR-V, but not as much as they like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram pickup or Ford F-Series pickups, all of which rank ahead of the Honda in the new vehicle sales charts for the first half of 2022.
Watch In Awe As A Tuned Toyota GR Yaris Delivers 549 HP On The Wheels
The Toyota GR Yaris is a true pocket rocket and in stock form, is capable of some very impressive things. As is so often the case with enthusiast-oriented cars, however, the GR Yaris has become popular among tuners looking to lift its performance to new heights. One of the companies...
See What The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Looks Like In The Wild
Although Lamborghini has now shown carefully staged photos of its upcoming off-road-ready supercar, the Huracán Sterrato, it hasn’t actually revealed details about the vehicle yet. More the point, those official photos showed the car surrounded by fog and mist on an otherworldly set. Now, though, photos and videos...
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
An Immaculate 1995 Ferrari F50 Could Sell For $6.5 Million Next Month
At the time of its launch, the Ferrari F50 was considered to be somewhat lackluster compared to its legendary predecessor, the F40. Fast forward almost three decades and the F50 has become one of the most prized and valuable of Ferrari’s great halo supercars/hypercars. Next month, one example could sell for an extraordinary $6.5 million.
Pandem Widebody Kit Turns The Old C5 Corvette Into A Sexy Little Beast
This year’s SEMA Show attracted all kinds of cars and wild builds. One that slipped under our radar was a widebody C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette owned by Robb Ferguson. Ferguson, who goes by the name goodshow_aa on Instagram, is no stranger to modifying vehicles and usually does so in his garage. For SEMA, he decided to take a C5 Corvette and make it stand out thanks to a widebody kit sourced from TRA Kyoto, sold under the Pandem name in the U.S. but also known as Rocket Bunny kits in other markets.
2023 Nissan Armada Starts At $50,400 And Adds Amazon Alexa
Nissan has bumped up prices for the 2023 Armada so it now sets back shoppers a minimum of $50,400 as opposed to $48,900 of the 2022 model. The Japanese car manufacturer overhauled the Armada for the 2021 model year and updates to the 2023 model are minimal. In fact, the only changes are the inclusion of Amazon Alexa Built-In for the Armada SV, SL, and Platinum, as well as the fitment of a remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener for the 2023 Armada SV and a heated steering wheel for the Armada SL.
This Is Our First Look At The Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus
The third-generation Lincoln Nautilus has been revealed in full in China thanks to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, providing us with our first chance to see the new SUV up-close. The new Nautilus looks significantly different than the outgoing model and is all the better for it. These...
Watch How The New Honda Civic Type R Is Built At Japan’s Yorii Plant
The Honda Civic Type R has long been one of the industry’s very finest hot hatches and with the new FL5-generation model, the Japanese car manufacturer has produced a truly great performance car. Each and every Civic Type R is brought to life at the car manufacturer’s Yorii plant...
The Birth Of The Flying B, See How Bentley’s Hood Ornament Is Made
Hood ornaments are cool again and Bentley has revealed 97% of Flying Spur customers order the Flying B. The Flying B dates back to the mid-1920’s and has gone through sixth iterations over the decades. The latest version debuted on the redesigned Flying Spur and is Bentley’s first to be electronically deployed, the first to feature a cover plate that replaces it when stowed, the first with clear acrylic wings, and the first to be internally illuminated.
Mercedes Partners To Promote Avatar: The Way of Water, Releases New EQE SUV Spot
Avatar raked in more than $2.7 (£2.2 / €2.6) billion at the box office, so expectations are high for the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Set to be released on December 16th, the film will arrive more than a decade after the original and follow the Sully family as they fight for the future of Pandora as human forces appear to have returned.
This 1-Of-500 Manual Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Is Being Auctioned Off In The U.S.
The 90s were a wild time for Japanese cars, with some of the most iconic vehicles to ever come out of the country stemming from those years. One of the coolest yet somewhat unknown projects of the time was the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, a road-legal homologated Dakar Rally SUV, and one has popped up for sale in the U.S.
2023 Toyota Prius, New Cadillac CT6, And Porsche 911 Dakar: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The sixth generation of the Subaru Impreza debuted in LA as the road-focused sibling of the adventurous Crosstrek. The new Impreza is exclusively available in five-door hathback bodystyle which means that fans of four-door sedans will have to stick to the performance-focused WRX. Subaru killed the manual gearbox option for the 2024 model year, but brought back the sporty 2.5 RS trim for the first time since 2005.
