This year’s SEMA Show attracted all kinds of cars and wild builds. One that slipped under our radar was a widebody C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette owned by Robb Ferguson. Ferguson, who goes by the name goodshow_aa on Instagram, is no stranger to modifying vehicles and usually does so in his garage. For SEMA, he decided to take a C5 Corvette and make it stand out thanks to a widebody kit sourced from TRA Kyoto, sold under the Pandem name in the U.S. but also known as Rocket Bunny kits in other markets.

21 HOURS AGO