ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year

OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
WAYNE, NE
doniphanherald.com

'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy