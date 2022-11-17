Read full article on original website
Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year
OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal
Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm. Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. This represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
