Eloise Christine “Weezy” Parson Wade, age 89, of Homer, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born on May 17, 1933, in Maysville, she was a daughter of the late Ervin Carter Parson and Minnie Magnolia Powell Parson. Mrs. Wade graduated from Banks County High School. Over the years, she was employed by the following: Baker & Taylor in Commerce, where she retired after 20 years; the Hosiery Mill in Gainesville; the Golden Pantry in Homer; Banks County High School where she retired from nutrition. Mrs. Wade was a member of Temple Baptist Church, who also attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She was a lifelong resident of Banks County, but recently resided at Jackson Oaks Senior Living in Jefferson. She was loved by many, who knew her for her wonderful recipes that she enjoyed cooking. In her spare time, she also enjoyed puzzles, and traveling the United States, which she did until age 89.

