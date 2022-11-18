Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Jimmy Ray Garrison, Age 70 Dahlonega
Jimmy Ray Garrison, age 70 of Dahlonega, passed away at home on November 21, 2022. Jimmy was retired from the United States Navy as a Fire Control Weapons Specialist serving during Desert Storm. Mr. Garrison is preceded in death by his brother Gerald Garrison. Jimmy is survived by his loving...
Mrs. Mary Ann Smoot, Age 72 Dahlonega
Mrs. Mary Ann Smoot, age 72, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Smoot’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Tucker Head, age 30, of Dahlonega
Tucker Head, age 30, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Eloise Christine “Weezy” Parson Wade, Age 89 Homer
Eloise Christine “Weezy” Parson Wade, age 89, of Homer, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born on May 17, 1933, in Maysville, she was a daughter of the late Ervin Carter Parson and Minnie Magnolia Powell Parson. Mrs. Wade graduated from Banks County High School. Over the years, she was employed by the following: Baker & Taylor in Commerce, where she retired after 20 years; the Hosiery Mill in Gainesville; the Golden Pantry in Homer; Banks County High School where she retired from nutrition. Mrs. Wade was a member of Temple Baptist Church, who also attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She was a lifelong resident of Banks County, but recently resided at Jackson Oaks Senior Living in Jefferson. She was loved by many, who knew her for her wonderful recipes that she enjoyed cooking. In her spare time, she also enjoyed puzzles, and traveling the United States, which she did until age 89.
Carol Ann Smith, Age 72 Cleveland
Carol Ann Smith, age 72, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Ms. Smith was born on December 7, 1949, in Mable Falls, Texas, to the late Burnon and Frances Kerr Howell. She worked in the deli at Ingles. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Benny Howell.
Mr. Alphis Burt, Age 71 Dahlonega
1SG Alphis Burt Jr., age 71, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Alphis was born on August 7, 1951, in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Alphis Burt Sr. and the late Sadie Blackmon Dalton. Aphis was a proud and decorated soldier, retiring from the United States Army in 1993 as a First Sergeant Ranger. Alphis was of the Baptist faith and was an active member of Yahoola Baptist Church until the decline of his health prohibited him from attending.
Martin Earns PBC Player of the Week Honors
The Peach Belt Conference has named Caroline Martin as its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after an impressive week for the junior guard from Cumming. Martin led the Nighthawks to a 3-0 week with wins over Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial and #9 Carson-Newman. She averaged 20.7 points and 9.3...
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
Earnhardt Sets School Record in Win Over Montevallo
Josie Earnhardt set the school record for threes made in a game to lead the University of North Georgia women’s basketball team to an 81-63 road victory against Montevallo. Earnhardt made ten threes on 14 attempts to break the previous record set by Mandy Bradley Hunter against Anderson in 1997. The 18-point victory is the first double-digit victory of the Nighthawks season.
