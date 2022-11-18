Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU English faculty member emphasizes importance of creativity
Shelli Spotts, adjunct faculty member in the BYU English Department, says creativity is important for everyone to learn, not just writers, artists, actresses and singers. “If you have a great creative process and you know how to engage your own creativity, you can create anything, as long as you know what it looks like,” Spotts said. “But that’s all about learning how to find models for yourself.”
BYU swim team places second at Mizzou Invite
At the Mizzou Invite in Columbia, Missouri, both the BYU men’s and women’s swim teams finished in second place, with 911 points for the men and 746 for the women. Over the three days of the event, 65 personal-best times were set. Along with personal-best times, some new...
Track and field athlete Corey Johnson sets his eyes on the football field
Between BYU track and field, BYU Men’s Chorus, keeping his grades up in the pre-business program, releasing his own singles and a renewed interest in football, BYU sophomore Corey Johnson is pulling quite the balancing act. As a highly recruited hurdler out of high school, Johnson’s speed is staggeringly...
Valiant effort not enough for No. 18 BYU women’s volleyball in four-set Senior Night loss to No. 2 San Diego
You could see from the emotions on the faces of the six seniors on the BYU women’s volleyball team this is not how they wanted the regular season to end. What looked so promising to start ended up being a hard reality check against the team that basically ran away with the West Coast Conference.
Newlyweds discuss navigating whose family to join for the holidays
Married students Lydia Gardner, JT Gardner and Harrison Morford said they face many challenges in deciding which side of the family to visit each year for Thanksgiving. Lydia Gardner, from Parma, Idaho, said it is tricky to find a good schedule to rotate which holidays they spend with each side of the family.
BYU men’s cross country team takes third at NCAA National Championship
BYU men’s and women’s cross country traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, over the weekend to compete in the NCAA Championships. The women’s team placed eighth, marking their fifth-consecutive top-10 finish in seven years. Aubrey Frentheway and Lexy Halladay-Lowry earned All-American honors with their 32nd and 34th finish, respectively.
BYU startup partners with flower growers to remove plastic from the ocean
Plastic recycling startup Repurpose Recycling is now collaborating with Sami Sacha Flowers in their largest partnership to date. Repurpose Recycling, founded by BYU graduate Jeremy Porter, pays people to collect plastic products from bodies of water and works with companies to offset their plastic waste. Porter said Repurpose Recycling aims...
Orem city celebrates annual ‘Lights On’ event
Christmas lights illuminated the trees outside Orem City Center as hundreds of families and children attended the annual “Lights On” event on Nov. 21. This event has been a tradition for about 16 years, and it is always held the Monday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holidays, according to Christy Schneider, executive assistant for the city manager.
Police Beat: Nov. 10-22
Nov. 11 — AirPods were reported stolen at Helaman Halls. Nov. 14 — A bag was reported stolen from a vehicle at Helaman Halls. Nov. 14 — An Apple Watch was reported stolen at the BYU Bookstore. Nov. 15 — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle...
