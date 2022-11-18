1SG Alphis Burt Jr., age 71, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Alphis was born on August 7, 1951, in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Alphis Burt Sr. and the late Sadie Blackmon Dalton. Aphis was a proud and decorated soldier, retiring from the United States Army in 1993 as a First Sergeant Ranger. Alphis was of the Baptist faith and was an active member of Yahoola Baptist Church until the decline of his health prohibited him from attending.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO