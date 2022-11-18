ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mrs. Mary Ann Smoot, Age 72 Dahlonega

Mrs. Mary Ann Smoot, age 72, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Smoot’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Tucker Head, age 30, of Dahlonega

Tucker Head, age 30, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Carol Ann Smith, Age 72 Cleveland

Carol Ann Smith, age 72, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Ms. Smith was born on December 7, 1949, in Mable Falls, Texas, to the late Burnon and Frances Kerr Howell. She worked in the deli at Ingles. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Benny Howell.
Mr. Alphis Burt, Age 71 Dahlonega

1SG Alphis Burt Jr., age 71, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Alphis was born on August 7, 1951, in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Alphis Burt Sr. and the late Sadie Blackmon Dalton. Aphis was a proud and decorated soldier, retiring from the United States Army in 1993 as a First Sergeant Ranger. Alphis was of the Baptist faith and was an active member of Yahoola Baptist Church until the decline of his health prohibited him from attending.
Mr. Harold Russell “Rusty” Gee, Age 56 Cleveland

Mr. Harold Russell “Rusty” Gee, age 56, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Mr. Gee was born in Hall County on September 16, 1966 and was a custodian at White County High School. He is preceded in death by his father, Dallas Gee and his sister, Linda Shoemake.
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
Martin Earns PBC Player of the Week Honors

The Peach Belt Conference has named Caroline Martin as its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after an impressive week for the junior guard from Cumming. Martin led the Nighthawks to a 3-0 week with wins over Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial and #9 Carson-Newman. She averaged 20.7 points and 9.3...
CUMMING, GA

