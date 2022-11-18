Read full article on original website
News On 6
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
News On 6
OKC Municipal Court Extending Penalty Reduction Program For Outstanding Tickets
The Oklahoma City Municipal Court is extending the penalty reduction program through June for outstanding tickets to help people get a fresh start in the new year. For example, outstanding speeding tickets costing between $600 to $400 can be taken care of for just $155 through the penalty reduction program.
News On 6
Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle
Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
News On 6
Sgt. Wells Out Of Hospital After September Chase, Crash
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells has returned home to finish his recovery. On Tuesday, law enforcement from Edmond and beyond escorted Wells from the hospital. Wells has been recovering since he was hit during a police chase while on his patrol motorcycle in September.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership
A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras. “Unfortunately,...
News On 6
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff Talks Extra Patrols, Safety During Thanksgiving Weekend
With millions hitting the road and others lining up for holiday shopping, the Thanksgiving weekend can be hectic across the country. An Oklahoma County Sheriff talked to News 9 about keeping intoxicated drivers off the roads and other ways to stay safe. Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said there will be...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Motorist Who Hit & Killed Woman
A woman and her dog are dead after a hit and run crash on Reno Ave. Near Meridian on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City police say they are searching for the driver who left something behind when they fled the scene. "We respond to an incredible number of hit and runs,"...
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...
News On 6
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
News On 6
OKC Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Crash
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black pickup truck hit the cyclist and fled the scene. If you have any information, contact...
News On 6
Suspect In Connection With Kingfisher Co. Quadruple Homicide Arrested In Florida
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the horrific quadruple murder in Kingfisher County. The call originally came in as a hostage situation, but that quickly changed when investigators arrived on scene. The marijuana grow operation just west of Hennessey became the scene of a violent crime. The Oklahoma...
News On 6
OKC Fire Department Adds New Drones To Help Battle Blazes, Locate Victims
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has a new type of drone to help fight blazes and save lives. OKCFD acquired six new tethered drones with thermal imaging cameras about a month ago. These drones differ from the department's three existing wireless drones in that they are tethered to a base.
News On 6
1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road. According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due...
News On 6
Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment
The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
News On 6
OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Connection To Quadruple Homicide In Custody
The suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody, OSBI confirmed. Wu Chen was arrested by the Miami Beach, FL Police Department on an OSBI arrest warrant, after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, OSBI said. He was arrested just...
News On 6
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
News On 6
9-Year-Old Elephant Moves To OKC Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new member to its animal family. Nine-year-old male Asian Elephant "Bowie" is moving to the metro from the Fort Worth Zoo. Bowie is over eight feet tall and weighs more than 6,400 pounds. He was named in honor of legendary Texan Jim Bowie...
News On 6
Norman Police Adjust To Officer Shortage
Police departments across the country are having trouble getting new recruits in their doors. “The days of having job fairs and people coming to us to seek employment have gone away,” said Major Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department. He said these are the lowest recruitment numbers he’s...
News On 6
OKCFD Utilizing New Drones To Fight Fires
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has some new gadgets to help fight flames from above. While a fleet of trucks is great for on-the-ground firefighting, thermal imaging tethered drones help see through thick smoke to gauge where the fire is coming from. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas said the drones have...
