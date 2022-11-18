Read full article on original website
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts
READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot
Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
PSP warn of rise in cases of check washing in Berks
READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning ahead of the holidays. They want people to be vigilant with their mail, especially those who plan to send someone a check. They are cautioning about an uptick in people "washing checks." Locally, there have been at least...
Lehigh Valley, Flemington natives reunite to break record at U.S. World Cup speedskating race
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native and a Flemington native who grew up skating together have reunited to represent the U.S. on the world stage. The two just got back to America from the World Cup sprint races in the Netherlands, with medals in hand. Two-thirds of a record-setting...
Berks native killed in most recent mass shooting. Gun-control activists questioning Colorado's 'red flag' laws
"He found a community of people that he loved very much," Julia Kissling said. "He felt that he could shine there and he did." Kissling is the sister of Berks county native Derrick Rump. Rump was one of five people shot and killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night. Through tears and with loved ones around her, she spoke with 69 News Monday morning about America's most recent mass shooting.
Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
No tax increase for Weatherly
WEATHERLY — Borough taxes won’t increase in 2023, according to the proposed budget, but residents will pay more for garbage pickup. The $6,384,567 preliminary budget provides for a $5 increase in monthly garbage bills. Residents paid $25 per month this year. A rise in costs for garbage collection caused the increase. Council previously accepted a five-year contract for refuse removal from Tamaqua Transfer and Recycling Inc., totaling $1,545,000. Tamaqua Transfer offered the lowest price of two other contractors after the borough solicited bids twice this fall while searching for the lowest cost.
Holiday travelers feel pinch of higher fuel prices
WYOMISSING, Pa. – This Thanksgiving holiday, 54 million Americans are predicted to hit the road. Anyone who needs to gas up during their travels will be paying more at the pump than they did this time last year. According to GasBuddy, it's the highest season level ever. The national...
Pottstown firefighters knock down fire at mental health facility
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown firefighters put out a fire at a mental health facility with residents. It happened at CareLink Community Support Services on High Street. Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday night. Officials say the fire was confined to the second floor, and people in the building were...
Shenandoah appoints new fire chief
SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
Annual pre-game bonfire at EAHS shut down early after fight sends girl to hospital
EASTON, Pa. - A Thanksgiving Eve tradition is snuffed out. Police say they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School early Wednesday night after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital. The bonfire takes place the night...
Person shot in Allentown on Tuesday dies
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person who was shot in Allentown Tuesday has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, city police said. Officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
Hanover Twp. man gets 5 years for dealing heroin
A Hanover Twp. man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors said Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, was caught during a Drug Enforcement Administration wiretap conspiring with others to distribute heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area. Hale also sold heroin...
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
