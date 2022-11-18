"He found a community of people that he loved very much," Julia Kissling said. "He felt that he could shine there and he did." Kissling is the sister of Berks county native Derrick Rump. Rump was one of five people shot and killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night. Through tears and with loved ones around her, she spoke with 69 News Monday morning about America's most recent mass shooting.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO