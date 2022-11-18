Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
NOLA.com
The date has been set for the Saints' Week 15 game vs. Falcons in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons is set for Dec. 17, according to sources familiar with the matter. The date of the game has been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May. The kickoff time and broadcast network have not been confirmed.
NOLA.com
The Saints had several prominent stars return to practice Wednesday for 49ers preparations
Here’s one thing the New Orleans Saints can be thankful for this week: the return of multiple injured players to practice on Wednesday. Five of last week’s inactives were seen participating in practice during the open-viewing period: cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), offensive tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive ends Marcus Davenport (calf) and Cam Jordan (eye). The injury report listed them as limited participants, along with offensive guard Andrus Peat (triceps), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan previews Saints-49ers, LSU-A&M, and Best Bets with UBN on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 120
The bad news is there will be no Dattitude podcast on Friday. The good news is we have two episodes crammed into one, as in the Thanksgiving edition, Jeff Duncan makes his weekly appearance and Uncle Big Nick joins Jim Derry for the duo’s best bets of NFL Week 12 and the final full Saturday of college football in 2022.
NOLA.com
Jahri Evans, Reggie Wayne make first cut for Hall of Fame's Class of 2023
Former New Orleans Saints standout Jahri Evans and New Orleans native Reggie Wayne are among 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 released Tuesday by Hall officials. Evans, who started at right guard for 11 seasons during the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era, was one of...
NOLA.com
Former LSU, NFL RB Jeremy Hill leaves local radio show to attempt comeback in XFL
Jeremy Hill is jumping back into professional football, bringing an end — at least for now — to his brief career as a local broadcaster. Hill, who has been a co-host on the “Hunt & Hill” sports-talk show with Hunt Palmer on WNXX-FM 104.5 since August 2021, announced last Wednesday that he is attempting a comeback with the XFL.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Trends, disagreement for jam-packed Thanksgiving sports weekend on 'Bayou Bets'
A special Wednesday holiday edition of “Bayou Bets” led into a brilliant sports weekend, with a visit from Caesars Sportsbook writer Max Meyer to discuss trends and action on LSU vs. Texas A&M, Saints vs. 49ers, the Thanksgiving Day games and more. And of course, there was plenty...
NOLA.com
NFL Week 12 early odds, betting lines: Saints big underdogs at San Fran; Bengals-Titans tight
For only the 14th time this century, the New Orleans Saints are an underdog of 8 points or more, as that’s what they’re facing heading into Santa Clara, Calif., next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. The official line as of Monday is 8½, and we will...
NOLA.com
Food, family, football — and sports betting. It's Thanksgiving, everybody!
We've got so much going on at Bayou Bets that we felt a holiday newsletter was in order. (On the flip side, we'll be sleeping off turkey dinner tomorrow night, so no newsletter on Friday.) Here's what's shaking:. The Thanksgiving Rundown. 1. Let's start with the 10,000-foot view. We went...
NOLA.com
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson flexes on Spurs as Pelicans win again
Zion Williamson was in the giving spirit on Wednesday — to dole out physical punishment. Early in the second quarter, Williamson sped toward the basket in transition. San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was the only player between Williamson and the basket. Williamson bowled over him so hard, Sochan fell onto his back. Sochan’s head bounced off the ground.
NOLA.com
Here’s what has Brother Martin feeling grateful about reaching the state quarterfinal round
Brother Martin began the football playoffs with a 20-0 deficit and fears among several players that this could be it. “Definitely all kinds of thoughts going through your head,” senior defensive tackle Brenden LeBlanc said. “Once we settled down and we could stop their quarterback, we knew we had a shot.”
