New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

The Saints had several prominent stars return to practice Wednesday for 49ers preparations

Here’s one thing the New Orleans Saints can be thankful for this week: the return of multiple injured players to practice on Wednesday. Five of last week’s inactives were seen participating in practice during the open-viewing period: cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), offensive tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive ends Marcus Davenport (calf) and Cam Jordan (eye). The injury report listed them as limited participants, along with offensive guard Andrus Peat (triceps), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).
CALIFORNIA STATE
NOLA.com

Former LSU, NFL RB Jeremy Hill leaves local radio show to attempt comeback in XFL

Jeremy Hill is jumping back into professional football, bringing an end — at least for now — to his brief career as a local broadcaster. Hill, who has been a co-host on the “Hunt & Hill” sports-talk show with Hunt Palmer on WNXX-FM 104.5 since August 2021, announced last Wednesday that he is attempting a comeback with the XFL.
NOLA.com

Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.

The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson flexes on Spurs as Pelicans win again

Zion Williamson was in the giving spirit on Wednesday — to dole out physical punishment. Early in the second quarter, Williamson sped toward the basket in transition. San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was the only player between Williamson and the basket. Williamson bowled over him so hard, Sochan fell onto his back. Sochan’s head bounced off the ground.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

