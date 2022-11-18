ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delawarebusinessnow.com

Employer survey shows Delaware job-seekers lack basic computer, non-tech skills

The Delaware Workforce Development Board released key findings from its recent survey of Delaware employers conducted by Zogby Analytics. The survey was commissioned by the board to further efforts in matching skills to available job openings, a release stated. Board Chair, Scott Malfitano, noted that the 251 respondents representing different...
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
butlerradio.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
delawarebusinessnow.com

Estimated 136,000+ Delawareans to hit the road for Thanksgiving

AAA is projecting that nearly 150,000 Delawareans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of 1.1% over last year. That’s a bit shy of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travelers in 2019. As usual, the great majority of those travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations. AAA is projecting...
WUSA9

Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
WPG Talk Radio

Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
delawarebusinessnow.com

First phase of Memorial Bridge redecking finished ahead of schedule

The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials announced that its contractor, UHPC Solutions North America LLC of Orange, New Jersey, completed Phase One of its $71 million bridge deck rehabilitation early Saturday, two days ahead of schedule. As a result, all eight traffic lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge...
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling

The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
