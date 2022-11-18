Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Employer survey shows Delaware job-seekers lack basic computer, non-tech skills
The Delaware Workforce Development Board released key findings from its recent survey of Delaware employers conducted by Zogby Analytics. The survey was commissioned by the board to further efforts in matching skills to available job openings, a release stated. Board Chair, Scott Malfitano, noted that the 251 respondents representing different...
A one-time $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
butlerradio.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Estimated 136,000+ Delawareans to hit the road for Thanksgiving
AAA is projecting that nearly 150,000 Delawareans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of 1.1% over last year. That’s a bit shy of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travelers in 2019. As usual, the great majority of those travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations. AAA is projecting...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
delawarebusinessnow.com
First phase of Memorial Bridge redecking finished ahead of schedule
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials announced that its contractor, UHPC Solutions North America LLC of Orange, New Jersey, completed Phase One of its $71 million bridge deck rehabilitation early Saturday, two days ahead of schedule. As a result, all eight traffic lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge...
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
countyenews.com
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Reverses Course And Acknowledges Hiring Philadelphia Migrant Bus
People who are going to the Asylum out of Texas are sent to several destinations, including New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington D.C. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said that a bus of migrants was coming to Philadelphia. He announced this on Tuesday. Philadelphia has become another destination for people seeking admission to an asylum.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling
The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in recognition and remembrance of former First Lady Lucinda Florio. “Lucinda Florio served as an active and visible First Lady who used her role to...
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
