WVNews
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service held at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All faiths across the region participated in Bridgeport Ministerial Association's ecumenical Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The service was held held at All Saints Catholic Church. Father Walt Jagela led the service in prayer, devotion, scripture and song.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Free Thanksgiving Day dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, U.S. 19 south of Clarksburg at 9230 Good Hope Pike. Eat-in or take-out available; everyone is welcome.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, promotes shopping locally for Small Business Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This coming weekend marks Small Business Saturday, and Marion County officials are encouraging residents to "put their dollars where their mouth is" and shop local. Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said Small Business Saturday is an important date every year, as...
WVNews
GGCYL to feature high school team for spring 2023.
OAKLAND — Greater Garrett County Youth Lacrosse (GGCYL) will be entering a high school lacrosse team in the Appalachian States Lacrosse Conference (ASLC) for the Spring 2023 season. With high school games scheduled against Morgantown, Preston, Martinsburg, Hedgesville and Musselman, GGCYL is excited to establish a competitive foothold in...
WVNews
Library Lowdown: Library offers variety of at-home resources
Although the Bridgeport Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday and reopening with regular business hours on Monday, there are still plenty of resources available to you right from your home!. With your Bridgeport Public Library card, you have access to thousands of eBooks and...
WVNews
Wil Schoonover hasn’t let anything stand in his way
Wil Schoonover was a young elementary school student in Moorefield when Reed Williams and the West Virginia University’s football team were taking down Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. But like everyone in the small Hardy County town, known mostly for poultry farms, he was locked in on Williams,...
WVNews
WVU opens play in the Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner for the West Virginia University basketball team on Thursday.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
Harrison County retail stores gear up for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retail stores in Harrison County are making final preparations for the holiday shopping season as Thanksgiving inches closer. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving — are two of the biggest shopping days of the season, and local businesses say they are prepared for the increase in customers.
WVNews
Class AA all-state volleyball team released
CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles.
WVNews
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
WVNews
No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwestern 42
AUBURN (6-0) Broome 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Jasper 0-2 2-3 2, Johnson 2-8 7-7 12, Flanigan 3-6 0-2 7, Cardwell 2-4 0-0 4, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Westry 0-3 0-2 0, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 12-18 43.
WVNews
Coach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the hump
If the West Virginia University football season could be defined in a single game, the most recent 48-31 loss to Kansas State would probably be the most representative. Though the Mountaineers fought hard, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
