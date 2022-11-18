Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Texas Rangers hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach, ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers made two notable additions Wednesday, but they aren't players. The Rangers announced they have hired former Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department, and also hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach. Texas named Bruce Bochy its new manager last month.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Elvis Peguero: Shipped to Milwaukee
Peguero was traded from the Angels to the Brewers on Tuesday along with Janson Junk and Adam Seminaris in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. Peguero has appeared in 16 games for the Angels over the past two seasons but has struggled in his first taste of the majors with 13 earned runs allowed across 17.1 innings. The 25-year-old pitched well at Triple-A last year with a 2.84 ERA and will now attempt to find his footing in a new organization.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Harper underwent Tommy John and ulnar nerve transposition surgery Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He's expected to be sidelined for most of the first half of the 2023 season before returning to action as a designated hitter shortly before the All-Star break. Harper was always expected to...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa free agency: Ranking all 30 teams as possible landing spots with fringe contenders leading list
Once we get past this week, Thanksgiving week, the MLB hot stove should actually, finally heat up. The Winter Meetings are set for early December and there's generally a pretty good amount of action before getting closer to Christmas. One of the biggest free agents on the market is Carlos Correa.
CBS Sports
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
CBS Sports
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City ahead of 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released. "We relieved...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Undergoes surgery
Senzel underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the broken bone in his toe, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel's toe wasn't healing properly, so the surgery was simply to mend the issue. He is still expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 27-year-old outfielder was forced to miss the final weeks of the season because of his toe, and he finished the year with a career-low .602 OPS through 411 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Mets' Denyi Reyes: Signs with Mets
Reyes signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday. Reyes will be invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee in 2023 as part of his agreement with the Mets. He made his major-league debut with the Orioles in 2022 and posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 7.2 innings over three appearances (one start).
CBS Sports
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
CBS Sports
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Looks to be trending toward absence
Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, appears unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that Colt McCoy will "definitively" start Monday, with the Cardinals having known since last week that Murray wasn't on track to play. After sitting out last week's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury, Murray took part in practices Thursday through Saturday, though merely as a limited participant. The Cardinals seemingly want to see him put in a full practice -- or at least get more practice reps under his belt -- before clearing him for game action. Expect Murray to be included on the team's inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With McCoy on tap for another start, third-stringer Trace McSorley will serve as his backup for the second week in a row. Murray presumably will set his sights on a return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Chargers back in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice
Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow wideouts Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
