Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m. Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m. Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2...
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Penalties_Tarasenko, STL (Tripping), 4:24; Mittelstadt, BUF (High Sticking), 5:36; Thompson, BUF (Tripping), 20:00. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner...
Seattle 8, San Jose 5
Seattle134—8 First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 11 (Nieto, Cicek), 4:11. 2, Seattle, Burakovsky 5 (Dunn, McCann), 9:44 (pp). 3, San Jose, Meier 10 (Couture, Karlsson), 18:53 (pp). Second Period_4, Seattle, Dunn 3 (Beniers), 5:52. 5, Seattle, Donato 2 (Sprong, Geekie), 7:02. 6, Seattle, Oleksiak 4 (Burakovsky, Schultz), 10:11. 7,...
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1
Minnesota123—6 First Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 3 (Petan, Dumba), 8:20. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 6:18; Eyssimont, WPG (Fighting), 12:15; Shaw, MIN (Fighting), 12:15; Duhaime, MIN (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:28; Dillon, WPG (Roughing), 17:28. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Addison 1 (Boldy, Merrill), 2:50. 3, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 3:58. 4, Winnipeg, Connor...
Dallas 6, Chicago 4
Dallas105—6 First Period_1, Dallas, Robertson 15, 13:55. Second Period_2, Chicago, S.Jones 1 (Kane, J.Johnson), 4:22. 3, Chicago, Athanasiou 6 (Domi, C.Jones), 13:53. 4, Chicago, Murphy 2 (Toews, Tinordi), 16:53. Third Period_5, Chicago, Domi 5 (Blackwell, McCabe), 9:37. 6, Dallas, Benn 9 (Pavelski, Hintz), 10:15 (pp). 7, Dallas, Marchment 7...
Anaheim 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Anaheim120—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 5, 8:51. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 3 (Jones, Kulikov), 9:22. Penalties_McTavish, ANA (Tripping), 5:49; McTavish, ANA (Holding), 16:24; Kreider, NYR (Hooking), 16:43. Second Period_3, Anaheim, Kulikov 2 (Fowler, Henrique), 0:39. 4, Anaheim, Terry 8 (Zegras), 5:25. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Schneider 2 (Panarin, Zibanejad), 18:06....
Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62. CINCINNATI (4-3) Lakhin 6-9 0-0 12, Adams-Woods 4-8 1-1 10, Davenport 1-7...
Miami 113, Washington 105
WASHINGTON (105) Avdija 5-10 1-1 12, Kuzma 13-27 5-7 33, Porzingis 8-19 3-6 21, Goodwin 3-7 1-3 8, Kispert 3-8 0-0 8, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Gafford 2-4 0-0 4, Barton 5-10 1-2 13, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 11-19 105. MIAMI (113) Jovic 3-7...
Detroit 3, Nashville 0
Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Perron), 4:09. 2, Detroit, Hronek 5 (Berggren), 14:16 (pp). Third Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 3 (Erne, Hronek), 19:39 (en). Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-12-7_26. Detroit 6-12-12_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 2. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 2-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Husso 8-2-3 (26-26). A_19,515 (20,000)....
Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1
Pittsburgh1001—2 Pittsburgh won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rutta 3 (Heinen, Carter), 2:09. Penalties_Rust, PIT (Holding), 12:13; Hanifin, CGY (High Sticking), 13:01; Weegar, CGY (Cross Checking), 17:57. Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube 3 (Tanev, Gilbert), 8:37. Penalties_Crosby, PIT (Slashing), 1:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT (Tripping), 13:21. Overtime_None. Penalties_Lindholm, CGY (Hooking),...
SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126
DENVER (131) Gordon 10-16 6-9 30, Reed 0-7 0-0 0, Jokic 11-15 16-18 39, Brown 7-14 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 4-6 15, Cancar 7-18 3-4 20, White 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 3-5 2-2 8, Braun 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-88 33-41 131. OKLAHOMA CITY (126) Dort 7-16 1-2 18, Pokusevski...
Detroit 125, Utah 116
DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125. UTAH (116)
Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106
SACRAMENTO (106) Barnes 4-8 0-0 8, K.Murray 0-5 4-4 4, Sabonis 6-11 3-4 15, Fox 7-20 3-7 18, Huerter 4-10 2-2 13, Lyles 4-7 3-3 12, Metu 2-3 0-0 5, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-6 0-1 4, Monk 12-18 0-0 27. Totals 41-89 15-21 106.
