The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Arizona Cardinals for a West coast showdown on Monday Night Football. The 49ers have won two straight games over the Rams and Chargers, while the Cardinals have lost two of their last three games. Arizona earned a win over the Rams last week but played without Kyler Murray under center. Murray has an injured hamstring but could return for tonight's game against the 49ers. Meanwhile, the 49ers finally have a healthy offense, with Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell back on the field. They joined Christian McCaffrey last week along with Brandon Aiyuk and now have one of the more potent offenses. Can the 49ers continue their momentum on the road against an inconsistent Cardinals team?

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO