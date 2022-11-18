ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62

LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62. CINCINNATI (4-3) Lakhin 6-9 0-0 12, Adams-Woods 4-8 1-1 10, Davenport 1-7...
Detroit 125, Utah 116

DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125. UTAH (116)
Miami 113, Washington 105

WASHINGTON (105) Avdija 5-10 1-1 12, Kuzma 13-27 5-7 33, Porzingis 8-19 3-6 21, Goodwin 3-7 1-3 8, Kispert 3-8 0-0 8, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Gafford 2-4 0-0 4, Barton 5-10 1-2 13, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 11-19 105. MIAMI (113) Jovic 3-7...
DUQUESNE 75, ALABAMA STATE 57

Percentages: FG .311, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Range 2-4, McCoy 1-2, Coleman 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 3, O'Neal 3, Range 3, Coleman, Knox, McCoy, Posey). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Madlock, Range). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dixon151-12-32-5054. Williams333-92-42-6328. Brewer212-60-00-1225.
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101

MINNESOTA (115) McDaniels 8-11 0-0 18, Towns 8-11 6-7 23, Gobert 9-11 3-4 21, Edwards 7-14 2-2 19, Russell 7-10 0-0 15, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-5 1-2 7, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-6 0-0 2, Rivers 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 47-77 13-17 115.
