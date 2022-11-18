ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft

This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending

The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Troy Aikman blasts Cardinals over ’embarrassing’ effort

Troy Aikman did not hold back when watching a pathetic display from the Arizona Cardinals late in their 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals were down 31-10 against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. San Francisco had the ball at the Arizona 32 and ran a bootleg left. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to George Kittle, who was wide open. Kittle took the pass and raced down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the 13.
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB

Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NEW YORK STATE
Bengals Make Three Roster Moves

Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
CINCINNATI, OH
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense

With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update

The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
DALLAS, TX
Chiefs' patience with RB Ronald Jones could pay off

The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. With that move, it's likely Ronald Jones will make his season debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this season, Jones tweeted he would like a release....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad

Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Suffer Blow to Offensive Line in Week 11 Loss to Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ offensive line has had an up and down 2022 season, but the one thing that had stayed consistent throughout the season had been availability. After 10 games, four out of five starters have played 100% of snaps on offense per Pro Football Reference. Only center Mason Cole had missed some time before Week 11, missing a couple of plays of snaps in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals lineman left the game against the Bengals in the first half with a foot injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton already looks like franchise pillar

A lot of folks were shocked to see former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton fall to the Baltimore Ravens at pick 14 in this past NFL Draft. The Ravens have always been known to draft well, but snagging Hamilton where they did just didn't seem fair. As expected, Hamilton has been an absolute force for the Baltimore defense in his rookie season.
BALTIMORE, MD

