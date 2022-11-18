Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney shares where Tennessee went wrong in loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames with their shocking loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and one prominent coach thinks he knows what went wrong for the Volunteers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who is preparing his team to take on South Carolina this weekend,...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers basically confirms that his thumb is broken
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers obviously hasn't been right this season. Some have attributed it to his age while others may think the Packers are just having an off year in general. They are 4-7 after all and have lost six of their last seven games. There is that...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Shares Tough Words For Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
After making the playoffs following the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals are facing an uphill battle to get back to them this season. Arizona is currently 4-7 on the season as they are closer to being in last place in the NFC than qualifying for a playoff spot. Their defense...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending
The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman blasts Cardinals over ’embarrassing’ effort
Troy Aikman did not hold back when watching a pathetic display from the Arizona Cardinals late in their 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals were down 31-10 against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. San Francisco had the ball at the Arizona 32 and ran a bootleg left. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to George Kittle, who was wide open. Kittle took the pass and raced down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the 13.
Yardbarker
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB
Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
Yardbarker
Bengals Make Three Roster Moves
Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
Yardbarker
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update
The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
Yardbarker
Chiefs' patience with RB Ronald Jones could pay off
The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. With that move, it's likely Ronald Jones will make his season debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this season, Jones tweeted he would like a release....
Yardbarker
Broncos insider reveals most likely interim HC if Nathaniel Hackett is fired
With a 3-7 record and an offense that ranks last in the NFL in scoring (14.7 points per game), first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be running out of leeway in Denver. There has been plenty of speculation regarding how much longer Hackett has before Denver decides to cut...
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
Yardbarker
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Yardbarker
Steelers Suffer Blow to Offensive Line in Week 11 Loss to Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ offensive line has had an up and down 2022 season, but the one thing that had stayed consistent throughout the season had been availability. After 10 games, four out of five starters have played 100% of snaps on offense per Pro Football Reference. Only center Mason Cole had missed some time before Week 11, missing a couple of plays of snaps in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals lineman left the game against the Bengals in the first half with a foot injury.
Yardbarker
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton already looks like franchise pillar
A lot of folks were shocked to see former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton fall to the Baltimore Ravens at pick 14 in this past NFL Draft. The Ravens have always been known to draft well, but snagging Hamilton where they did just didn't seem fair. As expected, Hamilton has been an absolute force for the Baltimore defense in his rookie season.
Comments / 0