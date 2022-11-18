Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week. The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips. Officers responded...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Prichard Water Board members unanimously suspend Manager without pay
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Board manager has been suspended without pay. This development came out in a special meeting, where Prichard Water Board members unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay. This all took place after Lewis was arrested last Thursday on charges of theft of property and aggravated […]
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, admitting that he illegally sold a gun without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen’s plea to one count of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license resolves a case that was about to go to trial. Prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain that will bind the judge to a sentence of zero to 18 months; originally, Hansen had been facing five years in prison.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
Former Deputy In Florida Sentenced To Federal Prison After Making False Statements To Feds
A former deputy in Florida was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison, following his previous guilty plea on the charge of making material false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during an elder exploitation investigation. “Criminal conduct by those sworn
utv44.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother
Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
utv44.com
Protecting yourself from porch pirates
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As we enter the busy shopping season, law enforcement agencies say be prepared for porch pirates and a rise in thieves targeting your front door. A 2020 study found 43% of Americans have been the victim of a package theft. "We know that people will...
Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase. According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said […]
Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
Two more arrests in Prichard Water Board investigation
Two more people were arrested in connection with the questionable spending by the former manager of the Prichard Water Board.
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
Comments / 3