MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, admitting that he illegally sold a gun without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen’s plea to one count of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license resolves a case that was about to go to trial. Prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain that will bind the judge to a sentence of zero to 18 months; originally, Hansen had been facing five years in prison.

FOLEY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO