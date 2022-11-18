ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, admitting that he illegally sold a gun without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen’s plea to one count of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license resolves a case that was about to go to trial. Prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain that will bind the judge to a sentence of zero to 18 months; originally, Hansen had been facing five years in prison.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother

Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Protecting yourself from porch pirates

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As we enter the busy shopping season, law enforcement agencies say be prepared for porch pirates and a rise in thieves targeting your front door. A 2020 study found 43% of Americans have been the victim of a package theft. "We know that people will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL

