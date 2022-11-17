ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes

(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Texas again breaks all-time record for total job gains

(The Center Square) – Texas in October again broke an all-time record for job gains. Texas also had the fastest annual jobs growth rate from October 2021 to October 2022, according to new data reported by the Texas Workforce Commission. For the 12th consecutive month, Texas broke its all-time...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Chilly weekend across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - A wintry feeling weekend is forecast with only a minimal chance of precipitation for Friday night and Saturday morning. Late Friday evening, a disturbance out in west Texas shown in the water vapor imagery. was producing some light rain along the gulf coast and a few snow...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy