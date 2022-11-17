Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
atozsports.com
Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
Steelers vs Bengals Takeaways: Can't Blame Offense For Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering dangerous territory on offense, but an even worse place on defense.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Year after year, these two AFC North rivals display some of the most physical football played in the league and shouldn’t be expected to be any different when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Steel City to do war with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
atozsports.com
Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years
The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers inactives include Kevin Huber
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out today. The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.
Commanders will activate defensive end Young to 53-man roster
The 6-5 Commanders will activate defensive end Chase Young to the 53-man roster, but Washington coach Ron Rivera was non-committal about Young's timeline, saying he's still not sure if he'll play on Sunday.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers is set to get underway, so come join our game thread!
Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh
The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/21): Shutting the Steel Curtain
He fired out his game balls in a raucous, relieved locker room coming out of the bye much like they did last year with an utterly necessary win they blew open late on the road to get to 6-4. Last year it was Vegas. This year it was Pittsburgh and the Steelers' all-bets-are-off pass rush. They were down, 20-17, at the half in a typical division grinder but the defense rolled virtually snake eyes in the second half.
Cincy Jungle
Musings Continued...
Well, the first half is over and the score is: The Referees and the Steelers 20 and the Bengals 17. It truly is disgusting and despicable what the referees did in that first half. Just like I said in my previous post, it is tough to win a game when your opponents are the other team and the referees.
Cincy Jungle
Will the Bengals make the playoffs?
The Cincinnati Bengals have had their moments this season. Following a difficult 0-2 start in games Cincinnati really had no business losing, they ended that record with a 15-point win over the Jets and a 12-point win over the Dolphins, two victories that have been looking even more impressive recently.
Cincy Jungle
Sunday Night Football open thread
Today’s slate of NFL action comes to a conclusion with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, so come join the fun in our open thread. Oh, and WHO DEY!!!
Cincy Jungle
What remaining game do you want the Bengals to win the most?
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most difficult remaining schedules. That means their playoff odds, which FiveThirtyEight currently has at 46%, aren’t as high as other over-.500 teams. The 4-4 49ers have a 77% chance to make the playoffs. Cincinnati has teams like Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and Kansas...
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Bengals: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Cincinnati will take on Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium after a week off. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
Comments / 0