Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection

The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years

The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers inactives include Kevin Huber

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out today. The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/21): Shutting the Steel Curtain

He fired out his game balls in a raucous, relieved locker room coming out of the bye much like they did last year with an utterly necessary win they blew open late on the road to get to 6-4. Last year it was Vegas. This year it was Pittsburgh and the Steelers' all-bets-are-off pass rush. They were down, 20-17, at the half in a typical division grinder but the defense rolled virtually snake eyes in the second half.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Musings Continued...

Well, the first half is over and the score is: The Referees and the Steelers 20 and the Bengals 17. It truly is disgusting and despicable what the referees did in that first half. Just like I said in my previous post, it is tough to win a game when your opponents are the other team and the referees.
Cincy Jungle

Will the Bengals make the playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals have had their moments this season. Following a difficult 0-2 start in games Cincinnati really had no business losing, they ended that record with a 15-point win over the Jets and a 12-point win over the Dolphins, two victories that have been looking even more impressive recently.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Sunday Night Football open thread

Today’s slate of NFL action comes to a conclusion with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, so come join the fun in our open thread. Oh, and WHO DEY!!!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincy Jungle

What remaining game do you want the Bengals to win the most?

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most difficult remaining schedules. That means their playoff odds, which FiveThirtyEight currently has at 46%, aren’t as high as other over-.500 teams. The 4-4 49ers have a 77% chance to make the playoffs. Cincinnati has teams like Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and Kansas...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
CINCINNATI, OH

