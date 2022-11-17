He fired out his game balls in a raucous, relieved locker room coming out of the bye much like they did last year with an utterly necessary win they blew open late on the road to get to 6-4. Last year it was Vegas. This year it was Pittsburgh and the Steelers' all-bets-are-off pass rush. They were down, 20-17, at the half in a typical division grinder but the defense rolled virtually snake eyes in the second half.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO