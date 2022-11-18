Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WIBC.com
Pastor James Jackson is Running for Indy Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — You may just have another choice when it comes time to vote for the next mayor of Indianapolis. Pastor James Jackson filed the necessary paperwork Friday, informed his congregation Sunday, and later confirmed the news to IndyPolitics. Pastor Jackson is the current lead pastor at Fervent Prayer...
WIBC.com
Bernard Testifies In Her Lawsuit Against AG Todd Rokita
INDIANAPOLIS — Testimony was heard from both sides on Monday in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
WIBC.com
Hogsett Says Third Term Would Be Do-Over Of COVID Riddled Second Term
INDIANAPOLIS — The feeling for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is that there is still more to accomplish as mayor of the Circle City. Hogsett wants to seek a third term as mayor which would make him the second longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. He tells All Indiana Politics that many of his plans for the city got derailed because of the COVID pandemic.
WIBC.com
Arizona Man Indicted for Stalking Indianapolis Couple
INDIANAPOLIS – A 40-year-old man from Arizona was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was accused of threatening, stalking and harassing a couple from Indianapolis. Patrick Kearney appeared before a judge in the Southern District of Indiana November 17, said the Department of Justice. According to prosecutors,...
WIBC.com
Indianapolis to Host Women’s Basketball Final Four in 2028
INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis will host the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in 2028 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “The Women’s Final Four is the premier women’s basketball event in the country, and it’s exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. “The committee appreciates all the cities involved in the highly competitive bid process. When we crown a national champion in the selected cities, our student-athletes, coaches and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience.”
WIBC.com
Helping the Homeless This Holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — Two local organizations are teaming up in an effort to help homeless people around Indianapolis this winter, and they need your help. OTG Kennels is selling raffle tickets to raise money to purchase warm sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless. The prize for the raffle winner is an American Bully puppy.
WIBC.com
Former Gymnastics Coach Sentenced for Child Molesting
LEBANON, Ind. – A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of three counts of child molesting in September, says the Boone County prosecutor. According to court documents, Kenneth Arnold molested children three times while working as a...
WIBC.com
NWS: High Temperatures to Be Near 50 Until the End of the Month Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Some places in Indiana could be getting rain Thanksgiving night. The National Weather Service does not believe it will be much more than a tenth of an inch of rain for most places. “It’s going to be really nice, though, for this time of year. We’re expecting temperatures around...
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years for Drug Trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS – A man from Indianapolis was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking. A judge sentenced 26-year-old Dorian Hayden after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Federal Prosecutors said officers with IMPD got a search...
WIBC.com
Indy Doctor Discusses How to Avoid Heartburn This Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS–Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year...
WIBC.com
Police: Stinesville Off-Duty Reserve Officer Arrested for Drunk Driving
INDIANAPOLIS--An off-duty Stinesville reserve officer was arrested this weekend. Police say he hit a car and then tried to leave the scene on Indy’s south side. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37 Sunday morning. Investigators say the officer was in a marked patrol car at the time when he rear ended another car and eventually hit a construction barrier.
WIBC.com
NWS: Warmer Temps, Small Chance for Rain Thanksgiving Day
STATEWIDE–You can expect temperatures to warm up this week across Indiana. The National Weather Service (NWS) says high temperatures will reach into the 50s in most places starting Monday and it will stay that way throughout the week. “We’re going to see a warming trend as the week progresses....
Comments / 1