FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado announced that head coach Ed McCaffrey won't return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately, the school said Monday. "This is never an easy decision,” director of athletics Darren Dunn said in a statement. “We appreciate...
GREELEY, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: Historical look at Thanksgiving games, other best trends

Turkey day is upon us! For the fun holiday, we wanted to give you all the insights we could on how to bet on the NFL Thanksgiving games profitably. Last week’s trends piece highlighted a few winners we foresaw on top of a few shockers. First, trends correctly predicted the New England Patriots continuing their dominance against the New York Jets. We also were correct about the Buffalo Bills bouncing back and covering the 7.5-point spread against the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, we pointed out the Tennessee Titans becoming the seventh team in the last decade to cover in eight straight games. On the flip side, the New York Giants lost as home favorites against the Detroit Lions, and Patrick Mahomes failed to cover as a 5.5-point favorite against the Los Angeles Chargers despite winning the game.
FOX Sports

Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Is Zach Wilson forcing the Jets into a QB controversy?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's developmental track is completely askew with the team's emergence. New York fell out of the playoff picture Sunday, from the fifth spot in the AFC to the eighth spot. There's plenty of season left for the Jets to scrap their way back into the Top 7. They are ahead of schedule in their rebuild; no one thought they'd compete until next season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Sports

Can the Arizona Cardinals save their season in Mexico City?

The Arizona Cardinals gained new life with a win over the defending Super Bowl champions last week, a 27-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. However, the 4-6 Cardinals still have an uphill climb to make the postseason. Even worse, they play one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, probably without the services of Kyler Murray.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?

The New York Jets can say what they want about benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh can say that Wilson's career isn't over in New York. And Saleh can point to Geno Smith's resurgence as an example of the twists and turns that a career can take. But I'm...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'

Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
OREGON STATE

