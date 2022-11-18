Turkey day is upon us! For the fun holiday, we wanted to give you all the insights we could on how to bet on the NFL Thanksgiving games profitably. Last week’s trends piece highlighted a few winners we foresaw on top of a few shockers. First, trends correctly predicted the New England Patriots continuing their dominance against the New York Jets. We also were correct about the Buffalo Bills bouncing back and covering the 7.5-point spread against the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, we pointed out the Tennessee Titans becoming the seventh team in the last decade to cover in eight straight games. On the flip side, the New York Giants lost as home favorites against the Detroit Lions, and Patrick Mahomes failed to cover as a 5.5-point favorite against the Los Angeles Chargers despite winning the game.

11 HOURS AGO