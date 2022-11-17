Read full article on original website
The Rain Comes To Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
Sun And Clouds Today, Rain Moves Into Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will be breezy and cloudy with periods of showers. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Look for minor flooding at high tides in low-lying areas along the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
Florida windstorm insurance
Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.21.22
Former Department of Business and Professional Regulation Chief of Staff Thomas Philpot is joining GrayRobinson’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice as a shareholder. “Thomas is a consummate professional, and we consider him a pivotal addition to our Nationwide Alcohol Industry Group,” said GrayRobinson shareholder and Regulated Products Section Chair Richard Blau. “As the recent past president of the National Conference of State Liquor Administrators, Thomas is recognized and respected across the country by industry members and regulators alike.”
