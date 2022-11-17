Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!'
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson isn't holding back his prediction for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'
Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
FOX Sports
Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
FOX Sports
Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added...
FOX Sports
USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday. Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win...
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
FOX Sports
Betting recap: Tennessee losing helps sportsbooks; Patriots punt return helps bettors
Normally, we’d kick off this weekly recap with a look at how the bookmakers and bettors did in the National Football League. And the NFL Week 11 odds market definitely had some interesting occurrences. But the college football Week 12 odds market had an over-the-top Saturday that also shook...
FOX Sports
Mattress Mack joins Ben Verlander to discuss Astros, $75M sports betting win
Ben Verlander was joined by Houston Astros super fan Jim McIngvale – more affectionately known as "Mattress Mack" – on a recent episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander." McIngvale discussed his historic $75 million sports betting payout after the Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series. Mack,...
Jeff Okudah ruled out, Evan Brown questionable to return with injuries
A physical first quarter in New York produced a couple of injuries for the Detroit Lions. One starter is questionable to return after leaving the game, and another is out with injury for Detroit. Right guard Evan Brown left the game with an ankle injury. Per the Lions PR department,...
High-scoring Kings face Grizzlies, try to extend streak
The last team to see the “old” Sacramento Kings will become the 12th to experience the new-and-improved edition when the
FOX Sports
Hendon Hooker's season is done, but the legacy he left at Tennessee is secure
Quarterback Hendon Hooker was enjoying a Heisman-caliber season until the moment his left knee buckled in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to South Carolina, resulting in a torn anterior cruciate ligament. As a 24-year-old senior, Hooker was generating first-round NFL Draft buzz because, with him behind center, the Vols...
FOX Sports
College football 2022: Max Duggan, Blake Corum among season's top overachievers
Hard as it is to imagine, the calendar drawing close to Thanksgiving tells us that we have just one week left of regular-season college football. In no time at all, the coaching carousel will start spinning fast, the transfer portal will be open to unleash roster chaos, and the end-of-the-year awards will be handed out amid plenty of glitz and glamour.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Notre Dame-USC
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to take on the USC Trojans for a battle between bitter rivals in Week 13 of the college football season. Notre Dame is coming off a 44-0 dismantling of Boston College in Week 12. The Trojans come into this game after defeating cross-town foe UCLA 48-45 in a Pac-12 After Dark showdown.
FOX Sports
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
Rockets vs. Pacers: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Houston Rockets kick off a four-game homestand tonight against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
FOX Sports
Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns Sunday against Chicago. Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam and outran the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone.
