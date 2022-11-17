ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'

Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
OREGON STATE
FOX Sports

Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday. Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win...
ALABAMA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Hendon Hooker's season is done, but the legacy he left at Tennessee is secure

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was enjoying a Heisman-caliber season until the moment his left knee buckled in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to South Carolina, resulting in a torn anterior cruciate ligament. As a 24-year-old senior, Hooker was generating first-round NFL Draft buzz because, with him behind center, the Vols...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

College football 2022: Max Duggan, Blake Corum among season's top overachievers

Hard as it is to imagine, the calendar drawing close to Thanksgiving tells us that we have just one week left of regular-season college football. In no time at all, the coaching carousel will start spinning fast, the transfer portal will be open to unleash roster chaos, and the end-of-the-year awards will be handed out amid plenty of glitz and glamour.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Notre Dame-USC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to take on the USC Trojans for a battle between bitter rivals in Week 13 of the college football season. Notre Dame is coming off a 44-0 dismantling of Boston College in Week 12. The Trojans come into this game after defeating cross-town foe UCLA 48-45 in a Pac-12 After Dark showdown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns Sunday against Chicago. Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam and outran the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone.
ATLANTA, GA

